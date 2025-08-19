Get Style Tips Directly From Ananya!

Ananya Panday has some fashion confessions to make.

Rediff's Mayur Sanap, Afsar Dayatar and Hemantkumar Shivsharan listen in.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

There's no denying that Ananya Panday is a stylish young lady.

From going ultra glam on the red carpet to frolicking on the beach in an itsy-bitsy bikini to chilling in shorts or fun dresses with her friends, she aces every look.

Now, she throws open her 'style abode' where fashion enthusiasts can experience a fashion-focused stay.

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsaran/Rediff

To participate in 'Ananya's Style Edit', you need to choose an Airbnb getaway in Delhi where a group of four lucky guests will get a personalised styling session with her A-team.

Expect fashion insights from celebrity stylist Ami Patel, hair magic by Aanchal Morwani and beauty tips from makeup artist Riddhima Sharma -- the pros behind Ananya's most iconic looks.

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsaran/Rediff

The cherry on the style 'n' fashion experience? A tete-a-tete with Anaya herself who is "excited" to share her personal fashion stories and beauty hacks.

"I spend almost every day with hair and makeup because of my job. This is something I have come to really enjoy.

"At the start, I used to feel very weird about people coming and constantly touching my face. Over the time, I have found my favourite people and I am glad that some people are going to experience that."

See: Ananya's super-fun rapidfire round; she's nothing if not spunky.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

So, those confessions!

Would you have thought she would choose PJs for her in-flight look?

Or that she would feel nostalgic about the OTT 2000s style?

"Puff in the hair. Skinny jeans. Kajal in the eyes. I love that era. I am such a 2000s girl," smiles Ananya

