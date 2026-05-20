Meenakshi Govindhrajan Does Indian With A Twist!

Meenakshi Govindhrajan really understands the assignment when it comes to fusion fashion.

The Sattendru Maarudhu Vaanilai actress’ style sits perfectly between traditional and trendy and is inspo for those girls who want to wear ethnic without looking too 'shaadi season'.

IMAGE: That mauve pink shirt and printed skirt combo is exactly how you do Indo-boho without trying too hard. The knotted shirt keeps it fun while the chunky oxidised jewellery gives artsy vibes. All photographs: Kind courtesy Meenakshi Govindhrajan/Instagram

IMAGE: Only Meenakshi could make a metallic tunic dress feel this chic. The oversized tribal necklace and stacked silver bangles uplift the otherwise simple ensemble.

IMAGE: This champagne-toned coord is fusion fashion at its fanciest. The draped satin skirt and bustier blouse are already glam and that heavily embroidered jacket takes them into couture territory.

IMAGE: Meenakshi’s lilac halter brocade maxi dress feels like something a modern maharani would wear to a destination wedding brunch.

IMAGE: This black and gold corset look is for those girls who love ethnic fabrics but still want to look like the hottest person in the party. The peplum structure with leather pants? Iconic.

IMAGE: Hot pink power dressing but make it desi. The embroidered shoulders add just enough festive drama while the sleek silhouette keeps it sharp, modern and flattering.

IMAGE: Meenakshi gives us a full fairytale moment in a pastel lehenga with a dreamy contrasting pink drape, a sparkle-drenched blouse and a massive polki choker.