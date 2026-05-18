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Home  » Get Ahead » Vaishnavi Chaitanya's Fashion Sense Is Epic!

Vaishnavi Chaitanya's Fashion Sense Is Epic!

By REDIFF STYLE
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May 18, 2026 11:09 IST

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With her latest film Epic -- First Semester making noise, it’s safe to say Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s fashion sense is pretty epic too.

One minute she’s serving boho beach girl energy; the next, she’s turning up in elegant saris and edgy Indo-western fits.

Her style never feels overdone yet she always manages to stand out, which is the hardest fashion skill to master. 

Vaishnavi Chaitanya

IMAGE: Vaishnavi looks like the ultimate free-spirited vacation girl in a paisley-print halter dress with a breezy silhouette. This is exactly the kind of outfit that deserves a slow-mo beach walk. All photographs: Kind courtesy Vaishnavi Chaitanya/Instagram

 

Vaishnavi Chaitanya

IMAGE: She also knows how to do fusion fashion without making it look costume-y. Her striped slit skirt, black crop top and embroidered cape give full ‘modern maharani’ vibes.

 

Vaishnavi Chaitanya

IMAGE: A black draped shirt dress paired with stacks of silver chains proves Vaishnavi can nail cool-girl minimalism too.

 

Vaishnavi Chaitanya

IMAGE: She switches gears completely in a dreamy blush-coloured sari with delicate embroidered borders; the bright pink blouse steals the spotlight.

 

Vaishnavi Chaitanya

IMAGE: In a body-hugging brown midi dress accessorised with chunky metallic bangles, Vaishnavi makes earthy tones look ridiculously glamorous. Sometimes the simplest outfits hit the hardest.

 

Vaishnavi Chaitanya

IMAGE: Her lime green anarkali deserves its own Bollywood moment. The flowy silhouette and delicate shimmer make it the ideal outfit for anyone who wants to look festive without drowning in heavy embroidery.

 

Vaishnavi Chaitanya

IMAGE: Vaishnavi gives a royal moment in an ivory embroidered lehenga-choli paired with a statement necklace and maangtikka.

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