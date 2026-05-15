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Home  » Get Ahead » Rida Tharana Pays Ode To The Ganga At Cannes 2026

Rida Tharana Pays Ode To The Ganga At Cannes 2026

By REDIFF STYLE
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May 15, 2026 14:35 IST

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Popular content creator Rida Tharana made a striking red carpet debut at the 79th Cannes Film Festival 2026 and honestly, her outfit was more than just a gown; it was wearable art with a full-blown story attached to it.

For her big Cannes moment, Rida wore a custom couture creation called Ganga by Indian designer Nikhil Gajare.

The avant-garde look beautifully merged global couture aesthetics with Indian craftsmanship, turning the red carpet into a runway moment.

Rida Tharana Cannes

All photographs: Kind courtesy Rida Tharana/Instagram

The structured strapless bodice featured intricate curved panelling inspired by seashells and the Gangotri glacier itself. Futuristic and detailed, it gave the gown the couture edge Cannes always demands.

 

Rida Tharana Cannes

But the real poetry began in the drapes. Layers of flowing chiffon cascaded from the rigid bodice to mimic the movement of the Ganges river, making the entire outfit feel alive when she walked.

 

Rida Tharana Cannes

Freshwater pearls scattered across the fabric added shimmer without overpowering the look, almost like droplets of glistening water. And just when the dreamy palette could’ve felt too delicate, the copper-toned pleated sash wrapped around her hips brought in a contrast.

 

Rida Tharana Cannes

She paired the gown with custom-made eco-conscious lab-grown diamond jewellery by Sennes from the House of Senco, adding just the right amount of sparkle while staying true to the look’s sustainable spirit.

Rida’s Cannes debut look felt deeply Indian without leaning into cliche. It was modern couture meeting mythology, craftsmanship and storytelling all at once. 

REDIFF STYLE

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