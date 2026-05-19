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Ruchi Gujjar's Ghoonghat Statement At Cannes

By REDIFF STYLE
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May 19, 2026 17:27 IST

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At the 79th Cannes Film Festival 2026, actress and model Ruchi Gujjar turned one of the world's biggest red carpets into a platform for social commentary.

Dressed in a striking pink Rajasthani ensemble complete with a ghoonghat-inspired veil, the actress used her Cannes appearance to spark conversation around forced ghoonghat practices still prevalent in parts of rural India.

 

Ruchi Gujjar Cannes

All photographs: Kind courtesy Ruchi Gujjar

Known for her appearances in regional cinema and for making headlines with her unconventional fashion moments, Ruchi ensured this year’s presence carried a deeper message.

While the look celebrated Rajasthan’s rich craftsmanship, textile and jewellery traditions, it also questioned the idea that a woman’s dignity or respect depends on hiding her face.

 

Ruchi Gujjar Cannes

'I did not wear the ghoonghat as a symbol of silence. I wore it as a symbol of resistance,' Ruchi says about her Cannes appearance.

'A woman’s dignity should come from equality, confidence and freedom, not from hiding her face. If my presence at Cannes can start even one conversation about women trapped due to social pressure, then this walk had meaning beyond fashion.'

 

Ruchi Gujjar Cannes

Coming from Rajasthan herself, the issue is deeply personal for the actress.

'Culture should empower women, not erase them. Tradition should evolve with time. Respect should never demand invisibility,' she says.

Designed by Roopa Sharma, the ensemble featured a vibrant pink lehenga with intricate silver zari embroidery, traditional jewellery, stacked bangles and a translucent veil that partially covered her face while still allowing visibility, symbolising women who are seen, yet often unheard.

 

Ruchi Gujjar Cannes

The appearance quickly sparked debate online. 

Several comments drew parallels to international celebrities like Cate Blanchett and Emma Watson, who have previously used global red carpets to advocate for social causes beyond fashion.

Instead of simply serving a fashion moment, Ruchi turned the Cannes red carpet into a conversation starter, one that blurred the line between couture, culture and protest. 

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