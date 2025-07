Chaithania Prakash, who is looking forward to the release of Oru Ronaldo Chitram on July 25, is giving Gen-Z glam a feminine twist.

The young actor proves she can sizzle both on and off screen.

Scroll through and get charmed!

All photographs: Kind courtesy Chaithania Prakash/Instagram IMAGE: Simplicity hits different when it's paired with that glow, dot bindi and earthy brown lipstick.

IMAGE: She walking luxe street in this green sequinned dress.

ajrakh print ensemble is as dreamy as her vibe. IMAGE: Theensemble is as dreamy as her vibe.

IMAGE: She goes all in with her traditional look.

IMAGE: The classic little black dress never fails; neither does her soft glam makeup game.

IMAGE: She's giving beach-core energy a modern twist.

IMAGE: Serving up soft-focus glam in a navy blue ruched dress -- delicate but never dull.

