Brinda's Sweet Girl-Next-Door Charm

Brinda Acharya is steadily crafting her own signature in a the world of trend followers.

From whimsical prints to dreamy ethnic ensembles, Brinda leans into silhouettes that celebrate confidence without losing their softness.

As she gears up for the release of X & Y on June 26, here are some of her top sartorial choices.

IMAGE: Brinda keeps it sharp yet serene in a red suit. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Brinda Acharya/Instagram

IMAGE: The soft blur of midnight blue and a smile that holds its own is elegance redefined.

IMAGE: Picture perfect in peachy goodness with embroidery deets.

IMAGE: Aqua tones and an elevated drape... Brinda knows how to create an impact.

IMAGE: She teams her cool blue kurti with statement earrings and a chic French manicure.

IMAGE: Brinda’s floral ensemble is all about citrusy harmony.

IMAGE: Dipped in muted tones, she wears this look like a confident and calm whisper.

IMAGE: She closes the style loop with a bright sari and kundan jewellery.

