Brinda's Sweet Girl-Next-Door Charm

June 24, 2025 14:05 IST

Brinda Acharya is steadily crafting her own signature in a the world of trend followers.

From whimsical prints to dreamy ethnic ensembles, Brinda leans into silhouettes that celebrate confidence without losing their softness.

As she gears up for the release of X & Y on June 26, here are some of her top sartorial choices.

Brinda Acharya

IMAGE: Brinda keeps it sharp yet serene in a red suit. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Brinda Acharya/Instagram

 

Brinda Acharya

IMAGE: The soft blur of midnight blue and a smile that holds its own is elegance redefined.

 

Brinda Acharya

IMAGE: Picture perfect in peachy goodness with embroidery deets.

 

Brinda Acharya

IMAGE: Aqua tones and an elevated drape... Brinda knows how to create an impact.

 

Brinda Acharya

IMAGE: She teams her cool blue kurti with statement earrings and a chic French manicure. 

 

Brinda Acharya

IMAGE: Brinda’s floral ensemble is all about citrusy harmony.

Brinda Acharya

IMAGE: Dipped in muted tones, she wears this look like a confident and calm whisper.

 

Brinda Acharya

IMAGE: She closes the style loop with a bright sari and kundan jewellery.

Brinda Acharya

Isn't Genelia Fabulous?
Janki, Pooja Make A Black 'n' White Statement
The Ravishing Neeru Bajwa
Isn't Diana Utterly Chic?
Bold, Breezy, Beautiful: Athulyaa's Fashion Fix

