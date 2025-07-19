Sreeleela's Love Affair With Saris

Sreeleela, the effervescent South star, is all set to turn heads in Junior, releasing soon.
While her on-screen charisma is undeniable, it's her off-duty style that wins hearts.
She's here to prove that tradition never goes out of style -- draping her six yards with sass.
From sequin glam to floral grace, she redefines what it means to be a modern nari in a sari.
IMAGE: Sreeleela transforms into a desi Barbie in a pink belted sari with a touch of rhinestone drizzle. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram
IMAGE: She came, she draped, she conquered -- one pleat at a time. What a stunner!
IMAGE: When bling meets tradition, magic happens. The standout floral pearl drop earrings seal the look.
IMAGE: Sheer six-yard drape? Yes. Subtle? Never.
IMAGE: Mirror work + kundan jewellery = full-on fab!
IMAGE: Not your regular drape -- she's rewriting the sari code.
IMAGE: Breezy, bold and beautifully Indian in an ivory number. Her accessories and sparkly bindi complete the look.
IMAGE: Sequins on a drape -- now that's a strong sartorial move.
IMAGE: If elegance had a brand ambassador, it would be her -- in this printed sari and matching choker.
IMAGE: That winged liner and glam makeup elevate every sari look. She's putting the 'rad' in traditional.