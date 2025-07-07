HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Janki, Ananya, Chtiranshi Go Gaga Over...

By SHRISTI SAHOO
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
July 07, 2025 12:11 IST

Off-shoulder dresses are the perfect blend of elegance and femininity which is what makes them a must-have in every fashionista's wardrobe.

They showcase your shoulders while adding a playful vibe to your look.

Chitranshi Dhyani

IMAGE: Chitranshi Dhyani showcases her amazing shoulders because why not? Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitranshi Dhyani/Instagram

 

Jacqueline Fernandez

IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez moves on to the next level of fabulousness. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

 

Zaara Yesmin

IMAGE: Life, Zaara Yesmin seems to indicate, is too short to wear boring clothes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaara Yesmin/Instagram

 

Sara Ali Khan

IMAGE: Just Sara Ali Khan, her creative white dress with huge applique roses and a little bit of attitude. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya Panday is here to play and slay in a sleek black dress with white off-shoulder cape details. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

Janki Bodiwala

IMAGE: Janki Bodiwala looks like a summer breeze wrapped in red. The statement ring and rosettes add interesting deets to her outfit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janki Bodiwala/Instagram

 

Pratibha Ranta

IMAGE: Pratibha Ranta mixes glam with fun in this off-shoulder number. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratibha Ranta/Instagram

