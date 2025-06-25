Why Kiara, Tejasswi, Donal Adore This Trend

They are not short enough to be risky or long enough to be overly dramatic.

Whether it's florals, pleats or bold solids, these breezy dresses are redefining casual glam.

IMAGE: Donal Bisht creates a postcard-worthy moment in this neon green cutout dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Donal Bisht/Instagram

IMAGE: Janki Bodiwala plays with fluid lines and sharp shoes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janki Bodiwala/Instagram

IMAGE: Kiara Advani slays in this curvaceous matcha green number. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

IMAGE: Parineeti Chopra's sharply tailored bling-bling dress is proof that contrasting textures can be powerful. Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar's lime green Jimmy Choos add a pop of colour to her black satin midi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor's art sequinned dress speaks fluent chic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Mithila Palkar lends her own spin to sass and sophistication, one strappy step at a time. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

IMAGE: If cool cutouts and confidence were stitched into a single outfit, it would be this one worn by Tejasswi Prakash. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram

IMAGE: For when you want to float through the day looking casually fab, bookmark this black dress worn by Hansika Motwani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES