Why Kiara, Tejasswi, Donal Adore This Trend

By SHRISTI SAHOO
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: June 25, 2025 10:23 IST

They are not short enough to be risky or long enough to be overly dramatic.

Whether it's florals, pleats or bold solids, these breezy dresses are redefining casual glam.

Donal Bisht

IMAGE: Donal Bisht creates a postcard-worthy moment in this neon green cutout dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Donal Bisht/Instagram

 

Janki Bodiwala

IMAGE: Janki Bodiwala plays with fluid lines and sharp shoes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janki Bodiwala/Instagram

 

Kiara Alia Advani

IMAGE: Kiara Advani slays in this curvaceous matcha green number. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

 

Parineeti Chopra

IMAGE: Parineeti Chopra's sharply tailored bling-bling dress is proof that contrasting textures can be powerful. Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

 

Manushi Chhillar

IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar's lime green Jimmy Choos add a pop of colour to her black satin midi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

 

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor's art sequinned dress speaks fluent chic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Mithila Palkar

IMAGE: Mithila Palkar lends her own spin to sass and sophistication, one strappy step at a time. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

 

Tejasswi Prakash

IMAGE: If cool cutouts and confidence were stitched into a single outfit, it would be this one worn by Tejasswi Prakash. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram

 

Hansika Motwani

IMAGE: For when you want to float through the day looking casually fab, bookmark this black dress worn by Hansika Motwani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

 Janki Bodiwala

SHRISTI SAHOO
