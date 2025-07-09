The Desi Style Icons Who Redefined Global Fashion

Fashion in India has always been more than just clothing; it's a cultural statement, a representation of our rich history, a vibrant narrative woven with tradition.

Desi fashion has evolved with time and paced itself with changing modern scenarios.

Globalisation and social media have made our celebs and designer brands much sought worldwide.

On International Fashion Day, here's my list of the top Indian fashion game-changers.

From talked-about designs to iconic red carpet glamour, they have put India on the global map through their distinctive personal style.

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone is the epitome of sophisticated glamour.

She consistently champions clean lines and impeccable tailoring.

This statuesque beauty is also the global ambassador for international luxury brands including Louis Vuitton, Cartier and Adidas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh is a fashion chameleon whose rebellion against conventional menswear is marked by fearless experimentation with gender-fluid silhouettes.

He redefines masculinity with every audacious and playful outfit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor has been an inspiration for luxury brand-obsessed fashionistas.

Her styling, supported by sister Rhea Kapoor, is a masterclass in experimental individuality and vintage glamour.

She consistently pushes boundaries, making every public appearance a curated style moment.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor sets fashion trend narratives.

She is aspirational chic, making designer wear relatable and covetable.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt is known for a youthful yet refined fusion of comfortable casuals and elegant ethnic wear, often showcasing a charming blend of quirky prints and classic ensembles.

She embodies a fresh and relatable approach to high fashion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/ Instagram

IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal's personal style is defined by a sleek, modern approach to Indian menswear, often seen in well-fitted traditional outfits with contemporary twists.

He consistently showcases a rooted yet refined aesthetic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

IMAGE: The face of Bvlgari, Priyanka Chopra's personal style is a global tapestry which marries eastern traditional wear with western high fashion.

She embodies versatility and makes empowering fashion statements on international red carpets.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amit Aggarwal/Instagram

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor's take on fashion has a fan base of its own.

He favours clean lines and a sophisticated edge and makes every outfit look effortless.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Sabyasachi Mukherjee embodies old-world charm and traditional aesthetics.

He has remained steadfast in his vision of India as a global luxury powerhouse, a perspective validated by his considerable offshore popularity.

He is going to be the fir st Indian to showcase his high jewellery collection in an exclusive residency at Harrods, London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sabyasachi Mukherjee/Instagram

IMAGE: Manish Malhotra's costume designing is a masterclass in colour blocking, sequins and the maximalist aesthetic of Bollywood.

He has given India some of its most popular trends, including this peach lehenga, inspired by the sharara he had designed for Kareena Kapoor in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram



He often experiments with unique silhouettes and edgy details while bringing out his spiritual and philosophical side.

Seen above, Gaurav Gupta with pop diva Megan Thee Stallion wearing his jaw-dropping Chakric drape chain gown at the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

IMAGE: Anita Dongre is known for her elegant simplicity and commitment to sustainable fashion.

She often opts for colourful pastels, pretty embroidery and comfortable yet chic ensembles, reflecting a thoughtful and conscious approach to dressing.

Above, Khushi Kapoor in Anita Dongre.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anita Dongre/Instagram

IMAGE: Masaba Gupta's label is a vibrant extension of her brand -- symbolic and full of personality.

She fearlessly embraces prints, conversational motifs and unconventional silhouettes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Masaba Gupta/Instagram



Photograph: Kind courtesy Tarun Tahiliani/Instagram

IMAGE: Tarun Tahiliani's refined design charm can be seen in his immaculately tailored traditional wear.

Seen above, Janhvi Kapoor in Tarun Tahiliani

IMAGE: Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's label reflects their maximalist design aesthetic; they feature intricate details, luxurious fabrics and traditional elements.

They also carry an aura of grandeur and an appreciation for India's opulent heritage.

Above, Sara Ali Khan in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

IMAGE: Anamika Khanna's work is a testament to her innovative design approach; her deconstructed, layered ensembles blend Indian and Western sensibilities.

She champions a powerful yet understated elegance with artsy experimentation.

Above, Khushi Kapoor in Anamika Khanna.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anamika Khanna/Instagram

