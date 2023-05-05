ASK MAYANK: Can my son do his MBA without giving CAT?

You can apply for online MBAs that won't require CAT scores, suggests rediffGURU Mayank Kumar.

Education can be confusing.

What stream do you choose after Class 10 or Class 12?

What are the choices available to you if you dislike maths and science?

If you are planning a a post-graduation, what are the best options available for you?

Or you could have started working but want to improve your skills by taking an educational course.

You could ask rediffGURU Mayank Kumar for advice.

Kumar is the co-founder and managing director of upGrad, a higher EdTech company.

With over 10 years of experience in the education sector, he can offer guidance about degree courses, campus, job-linked and executive programmes and studying abroad.

An MBA graduate from ISB Hyderabad, he holds a BTech in mechanical engineering from IIT Delhi.

Shikha: Sir, give me advise what career is choose my child if he score 70 % In class 10 What career option are available after 10 class.

The career options are wide for your child.

In today's world, it's imperative for anybody to learn more skills while going through formal forms of education.

In the 11th and 12th year, try understanding with your child on what they would like to study further and where their interests peak. Is it science that excites them? Is it that they are intrigued with how business functions work -- commerce would be a better option then. Or is it psychology/economics/the study of art-based functions that they would be interested in?

Karthick: Hello sir/mam, I'm karthick BE CSE graduate passed out the year 2004,due to family situations haven't been placed in any proper job,iam not married yet,now i am trying to find job in ui/ux designing or azure cloud computing or devops cloud,I'm not interested in coding so kindly suggest me good field of choice to restart my career also i got passion over environmental or forest department, waiting for your advice.

Hello! If you're looking for a job in UI/UX design, you would need to gain the relevant experience in designing. At the same time, you should be building yourself a sample portfolio to showcase your creativity.

With regards to Azure cloud computing and DevOps cloud, I would recommend searching more about how they function on YouTube, Udemy, etc, which will tell you about the intensity post which you can take up and an advanced certification/masters degree which can also be availed online itself.

With regards to environmental and forest department, it's an entirely different field and thus would require a different approach for you.

I would say try focusing on two things where you can invest your energy, post which you can take a decision on which direction to pivot your career.

Parimal: My son is very mediocre and have passed Bcom from Kolkata this year. What can he do to get a MBA admission anywhere.... I dont think he can crack CAT

Hi. I would recommend going through CAT training through the multiple models that are free to use online.

That said, let them decide how well they can do.

In the meantime, you can start applying for online MBAs that won't require CAT scores.

However, let them put in the hard work and take a mock test, post which you can decide whether they can crack CAT or not.

Varinder: Dear Mayank, my daughter is doing 12th with commerce, pls suggest suitable option for further studies to make career in designing or govt services...

A background in commerce can help her with the business aspect of designing too.

She could explore furthering her career in UI/UX designing, graphic designing and/or courses in animation that may interest her.

Subhashis: My daughter is taking the ICSE Exam currently and has opted for Humanities in her 10+2. You may say in one hand it's her passion for English Language and on the other hand aversion for Science subjects. As sensible parents we are not thrusting upon her to take up Science subjects, although myself and my spouse are from the Science background. Kindly suggest what can be her way forward academically and professionally, so that she can lead a successful urban life.

Hello!

If your daughter is interested in humanities, there are many career options.

From an academic standpoint, an up-and-coming programme like a bachelors in liberal arts could be a relevant one, which will open many doors for her in the field of English, psychology, economics and films as well. It is a field that will help her professionally too.

