Cannes: Looks To Make You Blush

Cannes: Looks To Make You Blush

By Rediff Get Ahead
May 23, 2022 07:50 IST
Want to meet celebs who understood the power of a barely-there dress on the Cannes red carpet? Please click on the images for a look.

IAMGE: Singer-songwriter Tallia Storm shimmered and glittered her way down the red carpet in a green see-through gown.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IAMGE: Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi left little to the imagination in this look.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IAMGE: German actress Lilly Krug in a delicate sheer dream dress with exaggerated sleeves.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Belgian model Rose Bertram sizzled in an eye-catching off-the-shoulder green dress with a high slit.
Photograph: John Phillips/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: German blogger Leonie Hanne's embellished gown was surely an attention grabber.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
