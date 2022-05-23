Cannes: Looks To Make You Blush

Want to meet celebs who understood the power of a barely-there dress on the Cannes red carpet? Please click on the images for a look.

IAMGE: Singer-songwriter Tallia Storm shimmered and glittered her way down the red carpet in a green see-through gown.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IAMGE: Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi left little to the imagination in this look.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IAMGE: German actress Lilly Krug in a delicate sheer dream dress with exaggerated sleeves.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: Belgian model Rose Bertram sizzled in an eye-catching off-the-shoulder green dress with a high slit.

Photograph: John Phillips/Getty Images

IMAGE: German blogger Leonie Hanne's embellished gown was surely an attention grabber.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com