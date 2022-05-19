How Models Party At Cannes

Lavish parties are here, there and everwhere in Cannes and the party season at the French Riveira's film fest this year was flagged off by Chopard.

Click on the images to meet the head turners at the grand soiree hosted by the Swiss luxury watch and jewellery brand.

IMAGE: Model Josephine Skriver made a sophisticated statement in black.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: Dripping in diamonds, Earl Spencer's daughters and the late Princess Di's nieces, Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, looked regal in flamboyant gowns.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: Model Adriana Lima and her movie producer boyfriend Andre Lemmers could easily win the title of Cannes' cutest couple.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: Model Jasmine Tookes looked flattering in black.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: Singer Kimberly Kitson Mills went all out chic in a pantsuit.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com