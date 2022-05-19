News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » How Models Party At Cannes

How Models Party At Cannes

By Rediff Get Ahead
May 19, 2022 16:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lavish parties are here, there and everwhere in Cannes and the party season at the French Riveira's film fest this year was flagged off by Chopard.

Click on the images to meet the head turners at the grand soiree hosted by the Swiss luxury watch and jewellery brand.

IMAGE: Model Josephine Skriver made a sophisticated statement in black.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Dripping in diamonds, Earl Spencer's daughters and the late Princess Di's nieces, Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, looked regal in flamboyant gowns.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Model Adriana Lima and her movie producer boyfriend Andre Lemmers could easily win the title of Cannes' cutest couple.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Model Jasmine Tookes looked flattering in black.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Singer Kimberly Kitson Mills went all out chic in a pantsuit.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Who's This Beauty On Cannes Red Carpet?
Who's This Beauty On Cannes Red Carpet?
Ravishing In Red: Hina@Cannes!
Ravishing In Red: Hina@Cannes!
Princess Pooja Debuts At Cannes!
Princess Pooja Debuts At Cannes!
This is a phase of evolution for me: Kohli
This is a phase of evolution for me: Kohli
HC sets aside Kejri's doorstep ration delivery scheme
HC sets aside Kejri's doorstep ration delivery scheme
Helly Shah's HOT New Avatar!
Helly Shah's HOT New Avatar!
RR seek another Buttler show to clinch play-offs spot
RR seek another Buttler show to clinch play-offs spot

More like this

Farhana Bodi Is Proud To Represent India

Farhana Bodi Is Proud To Represent India

Deepika's A Queen At Cannes!

Deepika's A Queen At Cannes!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances