Rediff.com  » Getahead » Diipa Khosla Celebrates Sari At Cannes

Diipa Khosla Celebrates Sari At Cannes

By Rediff Get Ahead
May 20, 2022 12:58 IST
What better way to represent India at Cannes than by showcasing the sari in all its glory?

For her first look at the 75th Cannes film festival, fashion influencer Diipa Khosla chose a beautiful white sari by Manish Malhotra.

Steering clear of loud, over-the-top make up and gaudy accessories, Diipa nailed simplistic fashion and won our hearts.

Kindly click on the images to find out how Diipa stunned Cannes.

IMAGE: Diipa represented India in a lovely white sari designed and styled by Manish Malhotra.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Diipa Khosla/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Diipa saved herself the trouble of managing a cumbersome gown while travelling.

 

IMAGE: Look how comfortable and at ease she is in the sari.

 

IMAGE: Diipa chose to tone down her make up and opted for kohl-clad eyes and brown lips.

 

IMAGE: A pair of diamond earrings and rings were her only accessories.

 

IMAGE: The sari looked stunning and the feathers on the border gave it an edge.
Diipa completed the look with a choli embellished with feathers.

 

IMAGE: Take a closer look at the intricate embroidery on the sari.

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
