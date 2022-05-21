Cannes: High-Slit Red Carpet Styles

Models bring some heat to the Cannes red carpet with their high-slits. Click on the images for a better look.

IMAGE: Instagram sensation Lea Elui shut down the Cannes red carpet with a slit that rode up all the way to her waist.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

IMAGE: The 'Angie lef' effect seems to have rubbed off on model Emma Todt.

Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

IMAGE: Berenice Bejo in a flirty printed green dress.

Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

IMAGE: Jasmine Tookes flaunted serious skin in a cutout, high slit dress.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: Josephine Skriver's black gown couldn't get any sexier.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com