Cannes: High-Slit Red Carpet Styles

Models bring some heat to the Cannes red carpet with their high-slits. Click on the images for a better look.
IMAGE: Instagram sensation Lea Elui shut down the Cannes red carpet with a slit that rode up all the way to her waist.
Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters
IMAGE: The 'Angie lef' effect seems to have rubbed off on model Emma Todt.
Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters
IMAGE: Berenice Bejo in a flirty printed green dress.
Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters
IMAGE: Jasmine Tookes flaunted serious skin in a cutout, high slit dress.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
IMAGE: Josephine Skriver's black gown couldn't get any sexier.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com