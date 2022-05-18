News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Who's This Beauty On The Cannes Red Carpet?

Who's This Beauty On The Cannes Red Carpet?

By Rediff Get Ahead
May 18, 2022 17:07 IST
Fashion lovers, it's time to rejoice! The Cannes film festival is finally here, and so are the hot-steppers on the red carpet.

Click on the glitzy images to see models, influencers and bloggers showcasing their glamorous best on the runway.

IMAGE: Dubai-based fashion model Elvira Jain was breathtaking in black.
Her marvelous gown from Atelier Zuhra was complete with a dramatic ruffled cape.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: German fashion blogger and model Caroline Daur looked flawless in pink as she put on a leggy display in a frilled mini dress.
Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere chose an elegant black Mugler gown with a blush pink bustier and jewels by Boucheron.
Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Lebanese model Loujain Adada was a sight to behold in a fairy tale inspired gown by Azzi & Osta couture.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: French model Frederique Bel was a hot mess in a blue ensemble with subtle sequins and feathers by Yanina Couture.
Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Model Lori Harvey came dressed in a summer-inspired effortless ruffled Alexandre Vauthier off-the-shoulder yellow gown.
Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Miss France 2021 Amandine Petit looked gorgeous as she took to the red carpet in a flowing mint green dress with a mesh corset.
Her bejewelled head-piece gave her superhero vibes.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Italian-American model Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz embraced a simplistic look in black and blue tie-dye dress with an asymmetrical hemline.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Zuhair Murad was reality star Alice Abdel Aziz's designer of choice for the red carpet.
The sheer embellished floor-length gown was paired with a balloon cape.
Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
