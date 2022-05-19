Adriana Bares Baby Bump At Cannes

Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima wore her baby bump as an accessory at this year's Cannes film festival.
Adriana rocked an all-black gown with a cutout to reveal her blossoming belly as she strode the red carpet with boyfriend Andre Lemmers.
Her ground-breaking look is expected to inspire expectant moms world over.
Want a better look at her statement maternity Balmain dress? Click on the images, folks.
IMAGE: Mamma-to-be clearly wanted all eyes on her baby bump.
Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters
IMAGE: Is Adriana taking a leaf from Rihanna's maternity dressing?
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
IMAGE: Her movie producer boyfriend was by her side all the time.
Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
IMAGE: They shared a kiss that made us go 'awww'.
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com