News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Adriana Bares Baby Bump At Cannes

Adriana Bares Baby Bump At Cannes

By Rediff Get Ahead
May 19, 2022 15:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima wore her baby bump as an accessory at this year's Cannes film festival.

Adriana rocked an all-black gown with a cutout to reveal her blossoming belly as she strode the red carpet with boyfriend Andre Lemmers.

Her ground-breaking look is expected to inspire expectant moms world over.

Want a better look at her statement maternity Balmain dress? Click on the images, folks.

IMAGE: Mamma-to-be clearly wanted all eyes on her baby bump.
Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Is Adriana taking a leaf from Rihanna's maternity dressing?
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Her movie producer boyfriend was by her side all the time.
Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: They shared a kiss that made us go 'awww'.
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Jet Set In Style Like Sayani
Jet Set In Style Like Sayani
Hina Gives The Sari A Modern Twist
Hina Gives The Sari A Modern Twist
Mmm! Mesmerising Manushi
Mmm! Mesmerising Manushi
Sidhu gets 1 yr in jail in 34-year-old road rage case
Sidhu gets 1 yr in jail in 34-year-old road rage case
'I'd have loved to present Pratidwandi at Cannes'
'I'd have loved to present Pratidwandi at Cannes'
Watch out for this KKR star batter in next few IPLs
Watch out for this KKR star batter in next few IPLs
After cement, Adani to foray into healthcare
After cement, Adani to foray into healthcare

More like this

Farhana Bodi Is Proud To Represent India

Farhana Bodi Is Proud To Represent India

Who's This Beauty On Cannes Red Carpet?

Who's This Beauty On Cannes Red Carpet?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances