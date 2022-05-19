Adriana Bares Baby Bump At Cannes

Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima wore her baby bump as an accessory at this year's Cannes film festival.

Adriana rocked an all-black gown with a cutout to reveal her blossoming belly as she strode the red carpet with boyfriend Andre Lemmers.

Her ground-breaking look is expected to inspire expectant moms world over.

Want a better look at her statement maternity Balmain dress? Click on the images, folks.

IMAGE: Mamma-to-be clearly wanted all eyes on her baby bump.

Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

IMAGE: Is Adriana taking a leaf from Rihanna's maternity dressing?

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: Her movie producer boyfriend was by her side all the time.

Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

IMAGE: They shared a kiss that made us go 'awww'.

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com