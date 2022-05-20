News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Seen Alessandra's Naked Wedding Gown?

Seen Alessandra's Naked Wedding Gown?

By Rediff Get Ahead
May 20, 2022 10:14 IST
For glimpses of dramatic, glamorous, looks from the Cannes red carpet, all you need to do is click on the images.

IMAGE: Alessandra Ambrosio posed up a storm in a naked wedding gown, complete with white silk gloves and silver jewellery.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: The supermodel stood out from the crowd in the barely-there top and dramatic silk skirt.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: For her after-party look, Alessandra chose a beige cutout skirt and an off-the-shoulder top with faux feathers.
Photograph: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Josephine Skriver stunned in a tuxedo-inspired gown with a white panel.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Beatrice Vendramin had several lens trained on her as she strode the red carpet in a black dress with a glitzy bodice and a deep neck.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Leonie Hanne resembled a life-size candy floss in this baby pink tulle dress with a flowing train.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Wallis Day showed some skin in a see-through black off-shoulder dress with an exaggerated sleeve which doubled up as a cape.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Jasmine Tookes brought cheer to the Cannes red carpet in her sunshine yellow gown with a flowing train behind her.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Grace Elizabeth looked gorgeous in a gold dress with a halter neck.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Lady Victoria Hervey was covered in sequins and crystals as she sashayed down the runway.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Toni Garrn kept her look classic in white.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Mahlagha Jaberi was the cynosure of all eyes in a beautiful icy blue gown with an embellished bodice and a ruffled skirt.
Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
