Seen Alessandra's Naked Wedding Gown?

IMAGE: Alessandra Ambrosio posed up a storm in a naked wedding gown, complete with white silk gloves and silver jewellery.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: The supermodel stood out from the crowd in the barely-there top and dramatic silk skirt.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: For her after-party look, Alessandra chose a beige cutout skirt and an off-the-shoulder top with faux feathers.

Photograph: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

IMAGE: Josephine Skriver stunned in a tuxedo-inspired gown with a white panel.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: Beatrice Vendramin had several lens trained on her as she strode the red carpet in a black dress with a glitzy bodice and a deep neck.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: Leonie Hanne resembled a life-size candy floss in this baby pink tulle dress with a flowing train.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: Wallis Day showed some skin in a see-through black off-shoulder dress with an exaggerated sleeve which doubled up as a cape.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: Jasmine Tookes brought cheer to the Cannes red carpet in her sunshine yellow gown with a flowing train behind her.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: Grace Elizabeth looked gorgeous in a gold dress with a halter neck.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: Lady Victoria Hervey was covered in sequins and crystals as she sashayed down the runway.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: Toni Garrn kept her look classic in white.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: Mahlagha Jaberi was the cynosure of all eyes in a beautiful icy blue gown with an embellished bodice and a ruffled skirt.

Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com