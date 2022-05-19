Farhana Bodi Is Proud To Represent India

Indian-origin, Dubai-based Instagram sensation Farhana Bodi descended upon the Palais des Festivals at Cannes in a dreamy custom-made fuchsia pink gown by Lebanese designer Atelier Zuhra.

Born in South Africa, Farhan is known for her on-trend style, it came as no surprise that the fashion and beauty influencer chose such a gorgeous look.

'Today was a fairy tale,' Farhana shared as she took to Instagram to reveal her look to her 1.3 million followers.

Kindly click on the images for a look at Farhana's Cannes outfit.

IMAGE: Farhana attended the screening of Coupez!.

She looked effortlessly elegant in the pink gown by Atelier Zuhra and dazzling jewels by Renu Oberoi.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: 'This year India is the country of honor at the Marche du Film at the 75th edition of Cannes Film Festival.

'It is the very first country to be chosen for this honor at the festival,' Farhana shared on Instagram.

'I am immensely proud to represent it and I am wearing Mumbai-based jewellery brand Renu Oberoi on the red carpet.'

All photographs: Kind courtesy Farhana Bodi/Instagram

IMAGE: The gown featured a long train and faux feathers on the neck.

IMAGE: With her hair combed back in a neat bun, Farhana's subtle make up beautifully complemented the gown.

IMAGE: Doesn't she look stunning in pink?

IMAGE: For her Cannes outing last year, Farhana chose the same designer and ended up making quite a fashion statement on the red carpet.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com