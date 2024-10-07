Can You Believe Rekha Turns 70 On October 10?

There's no doubt that Designer Manish Malhotra's biggest muse is the divine Rekha.

Days before her 70th birthday -- would you believe it?! -- the gorgeous actor attended the grand opening of Manish Malhotra's flagship store at the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai.

Kriti Sanon, Khushi Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shaikh were there as well.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Panna Bandekar

Bollywood's eternal diva Rekha looked as lovely as ever in her golden kanjivaram sari.

Dressed in a neon sari with a pleated hemline, Nita Ambani joined Manish Malhotra for a quick pic.

Manish Malhotra's business partner, Gauri Khan, made a striking appearance in a black suit.

Kajol chose to wear a staid asymmetrical printed jacket over black trousers.

Tisca Chopra stood out in her co-ord set.

Fashion designer Seema Sajdeh, who stars in The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, dropped in to cheer her friend.



As did the rest of the cast of the Netflix show.

Neelam Kothari Soni, owner of Neelam Jewels, maintained spirit of Navratri with her quirkily designed top.

Former model Maheep Kapoor reminded us of her love for red.

Salman Khan's sisters Alvira and Arpita were also present at the launch.

Karan Johar, who confessed to have lost weight when he appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show 2, looked dapper in a casual black suit with a velvet jacket.

Vijay Varma trumped the cool quotient in a pink chequered shirt.

Actor Taha Shah Badussha, best known for his role as Tajdar Baloch in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, rocked a shiny bomber jacket.

Model turned actor Freddy Daruwala dropped in as well.