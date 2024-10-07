News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » Can You Believe Rekha Turns 70 On October 10?

Can You Believe Rekha Turns 70 On October 10?

By REDIFF STYLE
October 07, 2024 15:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

There's no doubt that Designer Manish Malhotra's biggest muse is the divine Rekha.

Days before her 70th birthday -- would you believe it?! -- the gorgeous actor attended the grand opening of Manish Malhotra's flagship store at the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai.

Kriti Sanon, Khushi Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shaikh were there as well

Nita Ambani, Kajol, Rekha, Shilpa attend Manish Malhotra's store launch in Mumbai October 2024

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Panna Bandekar

Bollywood's eternal diva Rekha looked as lovely as ever in her golden kanjivaram sari.

 

Nita Ambani, Kajol, Rekha, Shilpa attend Manish Malhotra's store launch in Mumbai October 2024

Dressed in a neon sari with a pleated hemline, Nita Ambani joined Manish Malhotra for a quick pic.

 

Nita Ambani, Kajol, Rekha, Shilpa attend Manish Malhotra's store launch in Mumbai October 2024

Manish Malhotra's business partner, Gauri Khan, made a striking appearance in a black suit.

 

Nita Ambani, Kajol, Rekha, Shilpa attend Manish Malhotra's store launch in Mumbai October 2024

Kajol chose to wear a staid asymmetrical printed jacket over black trousers.

 

Nita Ambani, Kajol, Rekha, Shilpa attend Manish Malhotra's store launch in Mumbai October 2024

Tisca Chopra stood out in her co-ord set.

 

Nita Ambani, Kajol, Rekha, Shilpa attend Manish Malhotra's store launch in Mumbai October 2024

Fashion designer Seema Sajdeh, who stars in The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, dropped in to cheer her friend.

 

Nita Ambani, Kajol, Rekha, Shilpa attend Manish Malhotra's store launch in Mumbai October 2024

As did the rest of the cast of the Netflix show.

Neelam Kothari Soni, owner of Neelam Jewels, maintained spirit of Navratri with her quirkily designed top.

 

Nita Ambani, Kajol, Rekha, Shilpa attend Manish Malhotra's store launch in Mumbai October 2024

Former model Maheep Kapoor reminded us of her love for red.

 

Nita Ambani, Kajol, Rekha, Shilpa attend Manish Malhotra's store launch in Mumbai October 2024

Salman Khan's sisters Alvira and Arpita were also present at the launch.

 

Nita Ambani, Kajol, Rekha, Shilpa attend Manish Malhotra's store launch in Mumbai October 2024

Karan Johar, who confessed to have lost weight when he appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show 2, looked dapper in a casual black suit with a velvet jacket.

 

Nita Ambani, Kajol, Rekha, Shilpa attend Manish Malhotra's store launch in Mumbai October 2024

Vijay Varma trumped the cool quotient in a pink chequered shirt.

 

CNita Ambani, Kajol, Rekha, Shilpa attend Manish Malhotra's store launch in Mumbai October 2024

Actor Taha Shah Badussha, best known for his role as Tajdar Baloch in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, rocked a shiny bomber jacket.

 

Nita Ambani, Kajol, Rekha, Shilpa attend Manish Malhotra's store launch in Mumbai October 2024

Model turned actor Freddy Daruwala dropped in as well.

Nita Ambani, Kajol, Rekha, Shilpa attend Manish Malhotra's store launch in Mumbai October 2024

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Sanya, Jahnvi, Sobhita In Tantalizing Tissue Saris
Sanya, Jahnvi, Sobhita In Tantalizing Tissue Saris
Katha's Fashion Kahaniyaan!
Katha's Fashion Kahaniyaan!
Raai Laxmi, Manushi Tell You How To Travel In Style
Raai Laxmi, Manushi Tell You How To Travel In Style
5 LG nominated MLAs may play crucial role in JK
5 LG nominated MLAs may play crucial role in JK
Neither tired nor retired: Hooda on Haryana CM race
Neither tired nor retired: Hooda on Haryana CM race
Mbappe slammed for skipping France, playing for Real
Mbappe slammed for skipping France, playing for Real
PIX: Masood hits century; Pakistan pile on the runs!
PIX: Masood hits century; Pakistan pile on the runs!

More like this

Who Is Kriti Cheering For?

Who Is Kriti Cheering For?

Radiant Riya!

Radiant Riya!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances