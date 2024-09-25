News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Radiant Riya!

Radiant Riya!

By REDIFF STYLE
September 25, 2024 14:40 IST
The doe-eyed Riya Sen has inherited her legendary grandmother Suchitra Sen and gorgeous mother Moon Moon Sen's incredible beauty.

After a four episode appearance in Call Me Bae, the actor has made her Hollywood debut in Highway 905, now streaming on Amazon Prime USA.

She has been a fashion trendsetter -- remember the sky blue lehenga? -- right from her first song, Falguni Pathak's unforgettable Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, that's still a must-play every Navratri.

Riya continues to notch hits with almost every outfit she wears.

 

 

IMAGE: Take, for example, Riya's decision to wear a white cropped top with well-fitting printed pants.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Riya Sen Dev/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She's effortlessly sensual in a knitted beige top and denim hot pants.

 

IMAGE: Riya casts a spell with her bold embellished jacket and hypnotic eyes.

 

IMAGE: The perfect bikini is all you need to enjoy a stunningly clear ocean.

 

IMAGE: Riya's giving major vacay inspo with her simple printed fit.

 

IMAGE: She's ready for a hike, in all black, at California's Sequoia National Park.

 

IMAGE: Ain't nobody like our desi girl in her lace-bordered orange sari and strappy black blouse.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Feature presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

REDIFF STYLE
