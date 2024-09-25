Radiant Riya!

The doe-eyed Riya Sen has inherited her legendary grandmother Suchitra Sen and gorgeous mother Moon Moon Sen's incredible beauty.
After a four episode appearance in Call Me Bae, the actor has made her Hollywood debut in Highway 905, now streaming on Amazon Prime USA.
She has been a fashion trendsetter -- remember the sky blue lehenga? -- right from her first song, Falguni Pathak's unforgettable Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, that's still a must-play every Navratri.
Riya continues to notch hits with almost every outfit she wears.
