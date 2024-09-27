News
Sanya, Jahnvi, Sobhita In Tantalizing Tissue Saris

By REDIFF STYLE
September 27, 2024 10:42 IST
Tissue saris are having a major fashion moment.

With their mesmerising lustre and elegant flow, they transcend mere fashion statements and embody a redefined celebration of grace.

Made with lightweight fabric -- usually a gorgeous mix of silk and metallic threads -- they give a shimmering, almost magical vibe that’s perfect for any occasion.

Once the go-to for the elite, the tissue sari has become mainstream, sashaying into the hearts of fashionistas everywhere with its versatile charm.

Whether you’re dressing for a high-profile event or a casual gathering, it will surely make heads turn.

Designers are having a blast reimagining traditional patterns and experimenting with new styles, making this classic piece feel refreshingly modern.

Add to that the fact that celebs are flaunting it and you’ve got a garment that’s as trendy as it is timeless.

With its nod to sustainable fashion, the tissue sari is not just a stylish choice but also a step towards preserving a beautiful Indian tradition. Plus, it’s a great choice for the upcoming festive season.

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: Janhvi’s enchanting lilac organza sari and gold blouse is a masterclass in style.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Sanya Malhotra

IMAGE: Sanya plays with the same palette; she takes a light lavender sari and makes it stand out with a striking purple blouse.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

 

Sanya Malhotra

IMAGE: Her self-printed tissue sari shows you just how you can wear gold without making it garish.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

 

Sanya Malhotra

IMAGE: Sanjana takes her fiery orange tissue sari and makes it even hotter with the embellished blouse.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

 

Bhumi Pednekar

IMAGE: Bhumi’s sari game is on point with this gorgeous baroque-inspired black and gold number.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram
 

 

Kangana Ranaut

IMAGE: Kangana captivates in her ivory tissue draped glory.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

 

Sobhita Dhulipala

IMAGE: Sobhita -- who looks fabulous in this golden tissue sari -- always paints an elegant picture.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

 

Sanjeeda Shaikh

IMAGE: Sanjana looks as pretty as the ocean in this embroidered aqua sari.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjeeda Shaikh /Instagram

REDIFF STYLE
