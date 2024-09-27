Manushi, Raai Laxmi Tell You How To Travel In Style

Stars prioritise their ‘me-time’ between shoots by visiting gorgeous locations. They are creating warm memories with their loved ones while giving us major vacay goals.

Travelling is such a cool way to unwind and find inner peace. The current generation seems be focusing more on collecting experiences than accumulating possessions.

Keeping up with the modern desire to explore the world, the United Nations World Tourism Organisation chose the theme of Tourism and Peace for World Tourism Day 2024, celebrated every year on September 27 (Want to send us your photographs of India's Most Peaceful Place? Do check the end of this feature for details).

Here's how to discover beautiful destinations in true-blue filmi style (which simply means you look fabulous as you do so:))!

IMAGE: Raai Laxmi’s ultra-luxe red jersey dress makes us wanna book tickets for a Euro tour now.

Even the Big Ben is saying hello.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

IMAGE: Raashii channels high-fashion in her furry coat and sunglasses in lovely London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Karisma, with her dewy make-up, is glowing like an English rose in London.

Photograph: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Manushi beat the chilly weather in Petra, Jordan with her cute puffy jacket.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

IMAGE: Sara pauses for a breath at Jammu and Kashmir’s Martenda Sun Temple, wearing an all-white Chikankari anarkali and juttis.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: She’s all light and love in amazing Amsterdam -- travel-ready in her cowl neck pink tee and jeans. We say -- comfy chic!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Aamna’s preppy fit with with cute tee worn shirt, mini skirt and chunky black boots is also perfect for exploring Amsterdam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aamna Sharif/Instagram

IMAGE: Athiya is having the time of her life in South Africa, styled perfectly in a cute jacket and safari culottes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

IMAGE: Her cute knitted jumper captures the essence of Parisian style in France.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

IMAGE: Samantha explores spiritual tourism in Thimphu, Bhutan, looking zen in her muted brown jacket and black jeans.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

IMAGE: Mouni chills in Milan in a simple white dress with black sunnies.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

IMAGE: Mouni, in all beige, is a lesson in styling neutrals.

In the background is the stunning Cathedral of the Holy Cross and Saint Eulalia, the seat of the Archbishop of Barcelona in Catalonia, Spain.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

IMAGE: Mouni raises the temperature in Ibiza in her flirty black coords.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

IMAGE: Shakti gives her inner Moana in flamboyant touch in Mauritius.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shakti Mohan/Instagram

IMAGE: She teaches us how to do normcore as travelwear in her chic jumpsuit in Kazakhstan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shakti Mohan/Instagram

IMAGE: Aahana S Kumra slays the denim-on-denim trend in a cute corset top and jeans and white sneakers as she poses outside the Galata Tower in Intanbul.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana S Kumra/Instagram

IMAGE: Poojaa’s black monokini with her animal print wrap stands out against the gorg-blue backdrop in Saudi Arabia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Poojaa Gor/Instagram

IMAGE: Karishma relaxes against the azure Aegean blue in Mykonos, Greece. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma K Tanna/Instagram

Calling for Your photographs of India's quietest spots!

Do you have a photograph that captures wonderfully one of India's quietest places? Please share it!

We want to know about the spots where we can go and find calm and total tranquility. It might be a deserted beach or a silent mountain perch or a remote border village...

Do send in your photograph (original photos only) to getahead@rediff.co.in with the subject 'India's Quietest Place', along with your name, the name of the place and a short description of the photograph, when you visited and what you liked most about the place and we'll feature the best photographs.