There's something sweet and simple about Katha Patel that reflects in her fashion choices as well.

When it comes to what she wears -- from traditional lehengas to western outfits -- it's always comfort first for the Satrangi Re actor.

IMAGE: There is no garment as versatile as a sari and Katha certainly knows it.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Katha G Patel/Instagram

IMAGE: Co-ord-ing in shorts looks like fun, doesn't it?

IMAGE: A classic look that will never go out of style.

IMAGE: When ruffles add their magic to a body-fitting dress...

IMAGE: Beach wear has to be comfort wear.

IMAGE: A denim shirt with a twist.

IMAGE: Katha is certainly ready for Navratri.