News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » Why Are Kriti, Khushi Cheering For Manish Malhotra?

Why Are Kriti, Khushi Cheering For Manish Malhotra?

By REDIFF STYLE
October 07, 2024 12:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Was it a Bollywood star's wedding?

An awards show?

No!

Then what were these celebrities doing on the red carpet?

They were cheering for Designer Manish Malhotra, who recently launched his new store at the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai.

The gala event was a star-studded affair that sparkled with actors and models from the entertainment industry.

Celebs attend Manish Malhotra's store launch in Mumbai October 2024

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Panna Bandekar

Kriti Sanon ruled the red carpet in a sequined red sari.

Celebs attend Manish Malhotra's store launch in Mumbai October 2024

Fatima Sana Shaikh looked chic in an ab-baring blouse and flared trousers.

 

Celebs attend Manish Malhotra's store launch in Mumbai October 2024

Sophie Chaudry was cuteness personified in her little black dress. 

 

Celebs attend Manish Malhotra's store launch in Mumbai October 2024

Maheep and Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, who will soon make her Bollywood debut, knows how to slay the red carpet.

All eyes were on the cute green mini case she was carrying (doesn't it remind you of a mini Bagwati?).

 

Celebs attend Manish Malhotra's store launch in Mumbai October 2024

Sayani Gupta proved there's no such thing as too much red.

 

Celebs attend Manish Malhotra's store launch in Mumbai October 2024

Singer Kanika Kapoor aced boyfriend jeans. Aren't her heart-shaped pumps and matching handbag cute?

 

Celebs attend Manish Malhotra's store launch in Mumbai October 2024

Iulia Vantur looked like she meant business in her satin co-ords.

 

Celebs attend Manish Malhotra's store launch in Mumbai October 2024

Khushi Kapoor said it with pearls.

What's not to love about the dainty micro handbag and stunning beaded stilettoes?

 

Celebs attend Manish Malhotra's store launch in Mumbai October 2024

Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri looked elegant in stylishly stitched outfit.

 

Celebs attend Manish Malhotra's store launch in Mumbai October 2024

Roshni Walia picked a mermaid gown for the event. Do you think she nailed the look? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the message board below.

kriti sanon, khushi kapoor at manish malhotra's store launch at jio world plaza in mumbai

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Alanna Panday's Sassy, Playful Fashion
Alanna Panday's Sassy, Playful Fashion
Madalsa's Masti Bhara Style
Madalsa's Masti Bhara Style
Triptii Is India's Mehboob
Triptii Is India's Mehboob
Ratan Tata in hospital, says no cause for concern
Ratan Tata in hospital, says no cause for concern
Jayasuriya appointed Sri Lanka head coach till 2026
Jayasuriya appointed Sri Lanka head coach till 2026
The Hamas Attacks, A Year On
The Hamas Attacks, A Year On
Adityanath speaks amid row over Hindu seer's remarks
Adityanath speaks amid row over Hindu seer's remarks

More like this

Alaviaa's Adorable!

Alaviaa's Adorable!

Srushti Porey Is That Girl Who...

Srushti Porey Is That Girl Who...

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances