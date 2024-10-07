Why Are Kriti, Khushi Cheering For Manish Malhotra?

Was it a Bollywood star's wedding?

An awards show?

No!

Then what were these celebrities doing on the red carpet?

They were cheering for Designer Manish Malhotra, who recently launched his new store at the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai.

The gala event was a star-studded affair that sparkled with actors and models from the entertainment industry.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Panna Bandekar

Kriti Sanon ruled the red carpet in a sequined red sari.





Fatima Sana Shaikh looked chic in an ab-baring blouse and flared trousers.

Sophie Chaudry was cuteness personified in her little black dress.

Maheep and Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, who will soon make her Bollywood debut, knows how to slay the red carpet.

All eyes were on the cute green mini case she was carrying (doesn't it remind you of a mini Bagwati?).

Sayani Gupta proved there's no such thing as too much red.

Singer Kanika Kapoor aced boyfriend jeans. Aren't her heart-shaped pumps and matching handbag cute?

Iulia Vantur looked like she meant business in her satin co-ords.

Khushi Kapoor said it with pearls.

What's not to love about the dainty micro handbag and stunning beaded stilettoes?

Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri looked elegant in stylishly stitched outfit.

Roshni Walia picked a mermaid gown for the event. Do you think she nailed the look? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the message board below.