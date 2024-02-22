News
Bold And Bright: Kiara, Esha, Alia, Bhumi...

Bold And Bright: Kiara, Esha, Alia, Bhumi...

By REDIFF STYLE
February 22, 2024 12:07 IST
Your wardrobe is no longer about just looking good. It is about feeling awesome as well. 

B-Town celebs have taken a liking to dopamine dressing and, as summer sets in, it's just the kind of style trend you would want to turn to. 

It will help brighten your mood.

Give you an excuse to dress up even when you're not your enthusiastic self.

And make for some happy pix and selfies.

Scroll down to get inspired.  

IMAGE: That pop of fuchsia on Esha Gupta is bound to make your sluggishness melt away.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Let Pooja Hegde's red sari be the reason your day feels like Diwali all of a sudden.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: How can Sanya Malhotra's ombre pink sequinned sari not brighten your mood instantly?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

Kiara Advani

IMAGE: Pink certainly seems to make Kiara Advani happy! As does a certain Don 3
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar turns to a bright blue and makes everyone's jaws drop.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt's pink bathing suit is bound to make the pool send out happy vibes.  
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Akansha Ranjan's neon yellow blazer is just what one needs to set the mood for the weekend. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Akansha Ranjan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Bride Rakul Singh -- see her wedding pix here -- adores her blues and we wonder if that's the colour that makes Jackky go weak in his knees. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: It's raining pink for Nupur Sanon.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nupur Sanon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Neha Sharma looks and feels like a ray of sunshine. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

 

REDIFF STYLE
