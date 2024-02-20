News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kiara To Star In Don 3

Kiara To Star In Don 3

Source: ANI
February 20, 2024 14:04 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Movie-goers have been eagerly awaiting the female lead in Farhan Akhtar's much anticipated film, Don 3.

Farhan has revealed that Kiara Advani will join the cast, opposite Ranveer Singh.

'Welcome to the Don universe @kiaraaliaadvani #Don3', Farhan announced on Instagram.

 

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in Don 3.

Last August, Farhan revealed that Ranveer Singh would play Don in the third film of his hit franchise.

A teaser had been launched in which Ranveer introduced himself as Don.

Amitabh Bachchan first made the character famous in 1978's Don. Shah Rukh Khan gave it a new spin in 2006, followed by a sequel in 2011.

While Salim-Javed penned the AB version, Javed Akhtar's son Farhan directed the next two versions.

The next era of Don, directed by Farhan again, will begin in 2025.

Does Kiara look good with Ranveer? VOTE!

Source: ANI
