When Beyonce Wore Gaurav Gupta

Beyonce is a country girl at heart.
For her recent appearance at New York Fashion Week, she embraced a cowboy style.
Dressed in a sequin-encrusted blazer by Gaurav Gupta, she dazzled with a look from the Indian designer's Paris Couture spring summer 2024 collection, Aarohanam.
The galaxy crystal jacket and embroidered bodysuit were paired with matching knee-length boots.
The most opulent country outfit one can find, she proved no one can beat her when it comes to fashion.
Take the poll and let us know if you like Beyonce's cowboy style.