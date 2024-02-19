When Beyonce Wore Gaurav Gupta

Beyonce is a country girl at heart.

For her recent appearance at New York Fashion Week, she embraced a cowboy style.

Dressed in a sequin-encrusted blazer by Gaurav Gupta, she dazzled with a look from the Indian designer's Paris Couture spring summer 2024 collection, Aarohanam.

The galaxy crystal jacket and embroidered bodysuit were paired with matching knee-length boots.

The most opulent country outfit one can find, she proved no one can beat her when it comes to fashion.

IMAGE: Fans couldn't help but wonder if Beyonce's outfit was an ode to her roots back in Houston, Texas.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Beyonce/Instagram

IMAGE: No pants on, no problem. The singer is here to slay.

IMAGE: An embellished scarf, aviators and cowboy hat complete the look.

IMAGE: She carried a holographic bag, which seemed to match the colour scheme.

IMAGE: Looks like the ranch trend is here to stay for 2024

