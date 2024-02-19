News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Is Radhika The Best-Dressed Ambani Bahu?

Is Radhika The Best-Dressed Ambani Bahu?

By REDIFF STYLE
February 19, 2024 08:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities have begun with the lagan lakhvanu taking place at the family's farmhouse in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The new Ambani bahu chose a lovely floral Anamika Khanna lehenga set against a pale blue canvas for the occasion.

The next set of pre-wedding festivities are expected to take place in March.

A star-studded guest list to boot is a must at the wedding, but all eyes will be on the bride, who is no stranger to making a fashionable impression everywhere she goes.

There's rarely been an occasion where Radhika's ensemble has not made it to the best-dressed list.

When it comes to red carpet dressing, she seems to understand the assignment well. 

She loves her lehengas and has always presented her standout, individualistic style with a glamorous touch.

Radhika's fashion stakes are a little higher right now, given the wedding is just around the corner.

While everyone is curious to know which designer would dress her, we're already predicting a knockout bridal moment.

And why not? She's a pro at stealing the show. Here's looking back at the many times Radhika wowed on and off the red carpet.

IMAGE: It's a pearly affair for the to-be bride! Delightfully chic. Elegantly traditional. Radhika cuts an adorable picture in this embellished lehenga.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Her powder blue sari looks straight out of a fairy tale, and she could easily be mistaken for a desi princess.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: How can one not crush on her stylish six-yard drape in a candy floss shade?
She gives it a fuss-free, modern twist with the embellished choli with tassels on the sleeves. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tandem Communications

  

IMAGE: The starry-eyed bride glows in fuchsia at the couple's mehendi ceremony.
The pink resham lehenga was embroidered with floral booties and mirrors.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

 

IMAGE: Radhika's elegant velvet off-the-shoulder dress came with a silver bow.
Anant gives her company in an all-black look.
Photograph: Hitesh Harisingani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Like a breath of fresh air, she wows in an ivory printed lehenga.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Sanjana Aap Bahut Sundar Ho
Sanjana Aap Bahut Sundar Ho
Disha's Deadly Dhamaka
Disha's Deadly Dhamaka
Daring, Confident Shreya
Daring, Confident Shreya
Champai Soren: Puppet Or Puppeteer?
Champai Soren: Puppet Or Puppeteer?
Yashasvi Jaiswal: Sehwag 2.0?
Yashasvi Jaiswal: Sehwag 2.0?
Ahead of SC hearing, Chandigarh mayor quits
Ahead of SC hearing, Chandigarh mayor quits
World Cup Loss And Ishan Kishan's Absence
World Cup Loss And Ishan Kishan's Absence

More like this

Saie Tamhankar Is A Bindaas Babe

Saie Tamhankar Is A Bindaas Babe

Is This Triptii's Prettiest Look Yet?

Is This Triptii's Prettiest Look Yet?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances