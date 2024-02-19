Is Radhika The Best-Dressed Ambani Bahu?

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities have begun with the lagan lakhvanu taking place at the family's farmhouse in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The new Ambani bahu chose a lovely floral Anamika Khanna lehenga set against a pale blue canvas for the occasion.

The next set of pre-wedding festivities are expected to take place in March.

A star-studded guest list to boot is a must at the wedding, but all eyes will be on the bride, who is no stranger to making a fashionable impression everywhere she goes.

There's rarely been an occasion where Radhika's ensemble has not made it to the best-dressed list.

When it comes to red carpet dressing, she seems to understand the assignment well.

She loves her lehengas and has always presented her standout, individualistic style with a glamorous touch.

Radhika's fashion stakes are a little higher right now, given the wedding is just around the corner.

While everyone is curious to know which designer would dress her, we're already predicting a knockout bridal moment.

And why not? She's a pro at stealing the show. Here's looking back at the many times Radhika wowed on and off the red carpet.

IMAGE: It's a pearly affair for the to-be bride! Delightfully chic. Elegantly traditional. Radhika cuts an adorable picture in this embellished lehenga.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: Her powder blue sari looks straight out of a fairy tale, and she could easily be mistaken for a desi princess.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: How can one not crush on her stylish six-yard drape in a candy floss shade?

She gives it a fuss-free, modern twist with the embellished choli with tassels on the sleeves.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tandem Communications

IMAGE: The starry-eyed bride glows in fuchsia at the couple's mehendi ceremony.

The pink resham lehenga was embroidered with floral booties and mirrors.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla



Anant gives her company in an all-black look.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisingani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Radhika's elegant velvet off-the-shoulder dress came with a silver bow.

Anant gives her company in an all-black look.