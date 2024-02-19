Is Radhika The Best-Dressed Ambani Bahu?

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities have begun with the lagan lakhvanu taking place at the family's farmhouse in Jamnagar, Gujarat.
The new Ambani bahu chose a lovely floral Anamika Khanna lehenga set against a pale blue canvas for the occasion.
The next set of pre-wedding festivities are expected to take place in March.
A star-studded guest list to boot is a must at the wedding, but all eyes will be on the bride, who is no stranger to making a fashionable impression everywhere she goes.
There's rarely been an occasion where Radhika's ensemble has not made it to the best-dressed list.
When it comes to red carpet dressing, she seems to understand the assignment well.
She loves her lehengas and has always presented her standout, individualistic style with a glamorous touch.
Radhika's fashion stakes are a little higher right now, given the wedding is just around the corner.
While everyone is curious to know which designer would dress her, we're already predicting a knockout bridal moment.
And why not? She's a pro at stealing the show. Here's looking back at the many times Radhika wowed on and off the red carpet.