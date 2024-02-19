News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Bold And Beautiful Prakruti

Bold And Beautiful Prakruti

By REDIFF STYLE
February 19, 2024 14:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pretty girl Prakruti Mishra's fashion choices are as spontaneous and fun as the roles she essays. 

A 'girl boss', she loves to experiment and try out bold silhouettes.

The world fell in love with the Odia actor post her performance in Hello Arsi, and she received the National Award for it as well.

A model, singer and performer, she will now be seen in the psychological thriller Prachand.

She is the poster girl of casual, chic outfits, but when she drapes a sari, you're bound to go 'uff'.

IMAGE: Confident, easy-going and always on-trend, Prakruti's got an enviable style with playful splashes of colour and plenty of skin on show.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Prakruti Mishra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She attempts the sandwich hack by teaming the pink bustier with matching boots and pairing it with flared pants.

 

IMAGE: If we were to sum up her style in one word, it would simply be cool.

 

IMAGE: Just like her gorgeous mom, she glows in a sari.

 

IMAGE: She makes for an effortless beauty in a printed red sharara set.

 

IMAGE: An ambassador of all things elegant, it's hard not to fall in love with her every time she drapes a sari.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Saie Tamhankar Is A Bindaas Babe
Saie Tamhankar Is A Bindaas Babe
Is This Triptii's Prettiest Look Yet?
Is This Triptii's Prettiest Look Yet?
Disha's Deadly Dhamaka
Disha's Deadly Dhamaka
Team India's transition concerns eased?
Team India's transition concerns eased?
Won't join Rahul's yatra in UP until...: Akhilesh
Won't join Rahul's yatra in UP until...: Akhilesh
World TT C'ships: Indian women blank Uzbekistan
World TT C'ships: Indian women blank Uzbekistan
Manmohan vs Modi: India Is The Loser
Manmohan vs Modi: India Is The Loser

More like this

When Beyonce Wore Gaurav Gupta

When Beyonce Wore Gaurav Gupta

Is Radhika The Best-Dressed Ambani Bahu?

Is Radhika The Best-Dressed Ambani Bahu?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances