Bold And Beautiful Prakruti

Pretty girl Prakruti Mishra's fashion choices are as spontaneous and fun as the roles she essays.

A 'girl boss', she loves to experiment and try out bold silhouettes.

The world fell in love with the Odia actor post her performance in Hello Arsi, and she received the National Award for it as well.

A model, singer and performer, she will now be seen in the psychological thriller Prachand.

She is the poster girl of casual, chic outfits, but when she drapes a sari, you're bound to go 'uff'.

IMAGE: Confident, easy-going and always on-trend, Prakruti's got an enviable style with playful splashes of colour and plenty of skin on show.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Prakruti Mishra/Instagram

IMAGE: She attempts the sandwich hack by teaming the pink bustier with matching boots and pairing it with flared pants.

IMAGE: If we were to sum up her style in one word, it would simply be cool.

IMAGE: Just like her gorgeous mom, she glows in a sari.

IMAGE: She makes for an effortless beauty in a printed red sharara set.

IMAGE: An ambassador of all things elegant, it's hard not to fall in love with her every time she drapes a sari.