Rediff.com  » Getahead » Alaya Will Leave You Gasping For Breath

Alaya Will Leave You Gasping For Breath

By REDIFF STYLE
February 21, 2024 12:55 IST
Alaya F has got class and plenty of sass.

She is a diva in her own right and her wardrobe is every fashionista's dream come true.

While neutrals reign supreme, she also has a bikini for every occasion.

Her style is mostly chic but, on rare occasions, she can get quite filmi :)

IMAGE: When it come to the beach, she likes styles that are both sporty and sexy. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Another classic fashion moment in black. It may look formal but that beautiful cutout at the back adds the 'Alaya-oomph!' moment.

 

IMAGE: There's a reason she loves black. It's versatile and looks so good on her. 

 

IMAGE: She will sweep you over in this oversized sweatshirt. 

 

IMAGE: Alaya turns to crochet to make an impression in the cutest pastel green separates. 

 

IMAGE: She dares you to look away when she shows up in the skimpiest of floral outfits.  

 

IMAGE: Her faux fur coat and boots are such a class apart. 

 

IMAGE: The actor doesn't compromise on her love for black even when she is headed to the gym. 

