Alaya Will Leave You Gasping For Breath

Alaya F has got class and plenty of sass.

She is a diva in her own right and her wardrobe is every fashionista's dream come true.

While neutrals reign supreme, she also has a bikini for every occasion.

Her style is mostly chic but, on rare occasions, she can get quite filmi :)

IMAGE: When it come to the beach, she likes styles that are both sporty and sexy.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

IMAGE: Another classic fashion moment in black. It may look formal but that beautiful cutout at the back adds the 'Alaya-oomph!' moment.

IMAGE: There's a reason she loves black. It's versatile and looks so good on her.

IMAGE: She will sweep you over in this oversized sweatshirt.

IMAGE: Alaya turns to crochet to make an impression in the cutest pastel green separates.

IMAGE: She dares you to look away when she shows up in the skimpiest of floral outfits.

IMAGE: Her faux fur coat and boots are such a class apart.

IMAGE: The actor doesn't compromise on her love for black even when she is headed to the gym.