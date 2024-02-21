Alaya Will Leave You Gasping For Breath

Alaya F has got class and plenty of sass.
She is a diva in her own right and her wardrobe is every fashionista's dream come true.
While neutrals reign supreme, she also has a bikini for every occasion.
Her style is mostly chic but, on rare occasions, she can get quite filmi :)
IMAGE: When it come to the beach, she likes styles that are both sporty and sexy.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram
IMAGE: Another classic fashion moment in black. It may look formal but that beautiful cutout at the back adds the 'Alaya-oomph!' moment.
IMAGE: There's a reason she loves black. It's versatile and looks so good on her.
IMAGE: She will sweep you over in this oversized sweatshirt.
IMAGE: Alaya turns to crochet to make an impression in the cutest pastel green separates.
IMAGE: She dares you to look away when she shows up in the skimpiest of floral outfits.
IMAGE: Her faux fur coat and boots are such a class apart.
IMAGE: The actor doesn't compromise on her love for black even when she is headed to the gym.