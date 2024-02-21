Dazzling Dushara

Dusky Dushara Vijayan loves 'making memories at peace'.

Her relaxed style is a reflection of her casual, care-free, personality.

OTTplay Awards 2022's emerging star for Sarpatta Parambarai, she wears her confidence on her sleeves.

Like Rene, her character in Natchathiram Nagargirathu, being herself is her biggest style motto.

A small-town girl not keen to fit in or standout, she has a relatable wardrobe that's a total joy to flaunt.

IMAGE: Dushara dives into the ultimate beach look in a tie-dye bathing suit with a matching shrug.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Dushara Vijayan/Instagram

IMAGE: The actor bursts into the summer scene in a fuchsia-drenched swimsuit.

IMAGE: She embraces the minimalistic trend in a floral cropped top and mini skirt.

IMAGE: Adding a retro feel to her all-black blazer suit, she throws in a disco-inspired sling bag.

IMAGE: The actor's got a closet full of stunning swimsuits.

IMAGE: Phenomenal in blue! It's her collection of denim jackets that's caught our eye.

Here's exhibit 1 that features embellishments like dew drops.

IMAGE: Exhibit 2 that's simple and cozy.

IMAGE: Exhibit 3 is shaded and perfect for long bike rides.