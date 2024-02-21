News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Dazzling Dushara

Dazzling Dushara

By REDIFF STYLE
February 21, 2024 09:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dusky Dushara Vijayan loves 'making memories at peace'.

Her relaxed style is a reflection of her casual, care-free, personality.

OTTplay Awards 2022's emerging star for Sarpatta Parambarai, she wears her confidence on her sleeves.

Like Rene, her character in Natchathiram Nagargirathu, being herself is her biggest style motto.

A small-town girl not keen to fit in or standout, she has a relatable wardrobe that's a total joy to flaunt.

IMAGE: Dushara dives into the ultimate beach look in a tie-dye bathing suit with a matching shrug.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Dushara Vijayan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The actor bursts into the summer scene in a fuchsia-drenched swimsuit.

 

IMAGE: She embraces the minimalistic trend in a floral cropped top and mini skirt.

 

IMAGE: Adding a retro feel to her all-black blazer suit, she throws in a disco-inspired sling bag.

 

IMAGE: The actor's got a closet full of stunning swimsuits.

 

IMAGE: Phenomenal in blue! It's her collection of denim jackets that's caught our eye.
Here's exhibit 1 that features embellishments like dew drops.

 

IMAGE: Exhibit 2 that's simple and cozy.

 

IMAGE: Exhibit 3 is shaded and perfect for long bike rides.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Bold And Beautiful Prakruti
Bold And Beautiful Prakruti
Is Radhika The Best-Dressed Ambani Bahu?
Is Radhika The Best-Dressed Ambani Bahu?
Is This Triptii's Prettiest Look Yet?
Is This Triptii's Prettiest Look Yet?
Exclusive! India's First Miss World
Exclusive! India's First Miss World
14,000 farmers, 1200 tractors gear up for Delhi march
14,000 farmers, 1200 tractors gear up for Delhi march
Champions League: Inter down Atletico; PSV held
Champions League: Inter down Atletico; PSV held
Legal doyen Fali Nariman passes away
Legal doyen Fali Nariman passes away

More like this

Drop-Dead Gorgeous Naila

Drop-Dead Gorgeous Naila

Ooooh! Saiee Is Simply Adorable

Ooooh! Saiee Is Simply Adorable

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances