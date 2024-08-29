Bindass Meera Jasmine

Dresses, Meera Jasmine knows, will never go out of style. So she's got one for every season, mood and occasion.

The Palum Pazhavum actor never misses a chance to embrace her inner Cinderella.

She is drawn by the timeless charm of black and will twirl her way into the weekend in polka dots.

IMAGE: Meera's relaxed weekday look in powder blue.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Meera Jasmine/Instagram

IMAGE: Checks will never go out of vogue.

IMAGE: Want to jazz up a black number? Throw on a multi-colour stole.

IMAGE: On lazy weekends, chill at home in oversized shirts.

IMAGE: A flattering, feminine silhouette in polka dots.

IMAGE: Just when you start to believe that Meera's closet is a powerhouse of casual style, she shows up in the Kerala kasavu sari and adds a fun touch with an offbeat blouse.

IMAGE: Count on her to make an impression in neon pants paired with a knitted blue top.