Amruta's Madhuri, Ankita Look Stunning In Paithani

Marathi mulgis, it's time to pay ode to your Maharashtrian roots as Ganpati Bappa gets ready to visit you at home.

Even if you're not a Maharashtrian, there's absolutely no reason why you shouldn't be decked in a Paithani sari as you ring in the festivities.

IMAGE: For Madhuri Dixit Nene, nothing compares to the joy of wearing a Paithani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit Nene/Instagram

IMAGE: Kiti sundar diste Amruta Khanvilkar in a gulabi saadi!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

IMAGE: What do you think of Tejashri Pradhan's ekdum kadak look in a sari?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tejashri Pradhan/Instagram

IMAGE: Hruta Durgule's beautiful paithani is sure to make people go green with envy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hruta Durgule/Instagram

IMAGE: No celebration in Ankita Lokhande's life is complete without the Paithani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

IMAGE: When you are dressed to dazzle on Ganesh Chaturthi, make sure you choose a lovely shade like Rinku Rajguru's.