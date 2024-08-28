News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead »  Amruta's Madhuri, Ankita Look Stunning In Paithani

Amruta's Madhuri, Ankita Look Stunning In Paithani

By REDIFF STYLE
August 28, 2024 14:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Marathi mulgis, it's time to pay ode to your Maharashtrian roots as Ganpati Bappa gets ready to visit you at home. 

Even if you're not a Maharashtrian, there's absolutely no reason why you shouldn't be decked in a Paithani sari as you ring in the festivities.  

IMAGE: For Madhuri Dixit Nene, nothing compares to the joy of wearing a Paithani.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit Nene/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kiti sundar diste Amruta Khanvilkar in a gulabi saadi
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: What do you think of Tejashri Pradhan's ekdum kadak look in a sari? 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tejashri Pradhan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Hruta Durgule's beautiful paithani is sure to make people go green with envy. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hruta Durgule/Instagram

 

IMAGE: No celebration in Ankita Lokhande's life is complete without the Paithani.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

 

IMAGE: When you are dressed to dazzle on Ganesh Chaturthi, make sure you choose a lovely shade like Rinku Rajguru's. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rinku Rajguru/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Bold, Edgy Sriya
Bold, Edgy Sriya
Kriti, Rashmi, Shraddha Rock The Fresh-Faced Look
Kriti, Rashmi, Shraddha Rock The Fresh-Faced Look
The Reason We Love Roshni Is...
The Reason We Love Roshni Is...
Gukesh, Praggnanadhaa continue draw streak
Gukesh, Praggnanadhaa continue draw streak
Sena, BJP workers clash at Shivaji statue collapse site
Sena, BJP workers clash at Shivaji statue collapse site
9 more killed in Gujarat rains, several areas flooded
9 more killed in Gujarat rains, several areas flooded
PIX: Dream debut for new Barcelona signing Olmo
PIX: Dream debut for new Barcelona signing Olmo

More like this

Simple, Subtle, Absolutely Mast... That's Esha For You

Simple, Subtle, Absolutely Mast... That's Esha For You

Meet Neelam, Priyanka's Charming Sister-In-Law

Meet Neelam, Priyanka's Charming Sister-In-Law

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances