Meet Neelam, Priyanka's Charming Sister-In-Law

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth's lovely dulhan, Neelam Upadhyaya.

The lovebirds had their roka ceremony earlier this year and had their marriage registered this week.

An actor who has starred in Tamil and Telugu films, Neelam packs a serious punch in both dresses and traditional Indian wear.

The stunner has been influencing her Insta fam with her ati sundar style.

IMAGE: Neelam offer tips on colour-blocking with her yellow lehenga and eye-catching bangles.

IMAGE: For those who don't love head-to-toe sequins, this svelte beauty shows how to break down the monotony by teaming the lehenga with a floral bustier and a fuchsia dupatta.

IMAGE: A beach outing offers her the perfect chance to dress up in a punchy shade of red.

IMAGE: What's a holiday without a bikini moment? Neelam uses a khaki jacket as an excellent cover-up.

IMAGE: Neelam soaks up the sun in itsy-bitsy floral separates.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Neelam Upadhyaya/Instagram

IMAGE: Florals are her BFF! The actor is perfection in blooms.

IMAGE: Doesn't she look charming, elegant and very stylish in casuals?