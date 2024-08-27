Bold, Edgy Sriya

For every colourful outfit Sriya Reddy sports, she balances it out with an all-black look.

It's her favourite colour and does absolute justice to her chocolatey complexion.

She has also been giving the desi drape new meaning by complementing it with her bold eye make-up.

They Call Him OG's beautiful actor, who won hearts with her performance in Salaar as well, is a clotheshorse with a fierce style.

IMAGE: Take a lesson from her on how to wear lace tastefully.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sriya Reddy/Instagram

IMAGE: She's got the perfect dress for partying the night away while making a fashion statement.

IMAGE: Gym days are fun days for Sriya.

IMAGE: She shows you how to be a seductress in a sari.

IMAGE: She is never afraid of wearing black.

IMAGE: Holidays call for a cool, relaxed style in neutral hues.

IMAGE: The actor makes an impression in a sunshine yellow sari that hits the fashion mark, especially with that metallic jewellery.

IMAGE: Uff! Can you handle all that hotness?