Simple, Subtle, Absolutely Mast... That's Esha For You

When Esha Kansara asks, 'Mast laagu chu ne (Aren't I looking awesome)?', the answer is most likely to be yes.
Fans feel that the Fakt Purusho Maate actor is the 'prettiest Gujarati girl' they've ever seen. Touted as a Preity Zinta lookalike, she feels everyone should smile often because 'it's free'.
IMAGE: She is perfection in pink.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Esha Kansara/Instagram
IMAGE: Is that well-pleated floral sari the reason behind her 100-watt smile?
IMAGE: The Gujarati chokri stays true to her roots...
IMAGE: She paints a cute picture in this crochet top-satin pants combo.
IMAGE: Live concerts are a great time to flaunt a metallic corset and neon pants.
IMAGE: She keeps things classic in sunshine yellow.
IMAGE: Esha puts the spotlight back on neon pink in a festive-ready anarkali.
IMAGE: The actor is a huge fan of sustainable fashion and reused her wedding lehenga for a friend's marriage.