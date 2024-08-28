News
Simple, Subtle, Absolutely Mast... That's Esha For You

By REDIFF STYLE
August 28, 2024 08:40 IST
When Esha Kansara asks, 'Mast laagu chu ne (Aren't I looking awesome)?', the answer is most likely to be yes. 

Fans feel that the Fakt Purusho Maate actor is the 'prettiest Gujarati girl' they've ever seen. Touted as a Preity Zinta lookalike, she feels everyone should smile often because 'it's free'. 

IMAGE: She is perfection in pink. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Esha Kansara/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Is that well-pleated floral sari the reason behind her 100-watt smile?

 

IMAGE: The Gujarati chokri stays true to her roots...

 

IMAGE: She paints a cute picture in this crochet top-satin pants combo.

 

IMAGE: Live concerts are a great time to flaunt a metallic corset and neon pants. 

 

IMAGE: She keeps things classic in sunshine yellow. 

 

IMAGE: Esha puts the spotlight back on neon pink in a festive-ready anarkali

 

IMAGE: The actor is a huge fan of sustainable fashion and reused her wedding lehenga for a friend's marriage. 

REDIFF STYLE
