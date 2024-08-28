Simple, Subtle, Absolutely Mast... That's Esha For You

When Esha Kansara asks, 'Mast laagu chu ne (Aren't I looking awesome)?', the answer is most likely to be yes.

Fans feel that the Fakt Purusho Maate actor is the 'prettiest Gujarati girl' they've ever seen. Touted as a Preity Zinta lookalike, she feels everyone should smile often because 'it's free'.

IMAGE: She is perfection in pink.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Esha Kansara/Instagram

IMAGE: Is that well-pleated floral sari the reason behind her 100-watt smile?

IMAGE: The Gujarati chokri stays true to her roots...

IMAGE: She paints a cute picture in this crochet top-satin pants combo.

IMAGE: Live concerts are a great time to flaunt a metallic corset and neon pants.

IMAGE: She keeps things classic in sunshine yellow.

IMAGE: Esha puts the spotlight back on neon pink in a festive-ready anarkali.

IMAGE: The actor is a huge fan of sustainable fashion and reused her wedding lehenga for a friend's marriage.