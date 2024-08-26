News
Diana Pundole Will Race Straight Into Your Heart

Diana Pundole Will Race Straight Into Your Heart

By REDIFF STYLE
August 26, 2024 10:40 IST
IMAGE: Diana Pundole has been setting the track ablaze with her speed and style. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Diana Pundole/Instagram

Diana Pundole is the queen of the fast lane. 

The mother of two won the national championship title (in the saloon category) at the MRF Indian National Car Racing Championship 2024, which took place in Chennai last week. 

A 'Mercedes Benz expert driver', she's got a style that screams 'boss lady vibes'. 

Never too gaudy, she beautifully toes the line between OTT and straightforward. 

IMAGE: Diana loves her racing suit and her sunglasses are her most trusted accessory.

 

IMAGE: You'll stop in your tracks when you see her in a sari. 

 

IMAGE: The car racer is happiest in her professional gear but her Saturday night fashion will get you in the mood to party. 

 

IMAGE: Come rain or sunshine, Diana will rarely step out without her denim pants and sneakers. 

 

IMAGE: She has been embracing the power of monochrome. 

REDIFF STYLE
