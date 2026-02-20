HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bhumi, Manushi Love To Dress Like Mermaids

Bhumi, Manushi Love To Dress Like Mermaids

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read
February 20, 2026 10:55 IST

Move over minimalism because we are officially welcoming mermaidcore to our shores.

The aesthetic is all about shimmery fabrics, ocean tones, wet hair looks and silhouettes that flow like waves. It’s dramatic and straight out of a fairytale.

Here are some looks so dreamy, they would make even Ariel take notes. 

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: Janhvi looks like she walked straight out of the sea in a holographic co-ord featuring a shell-shaped bralette and a fishtail skirt. Add her soft curls and glistening eyes, and voila, a real-life mermaid sighting! Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Manushi Chhillar

IMAGE: Manushi is the ‘golden goddess of the ocean’ in a bespoke metallic lehenga with a deep neckline and a skirt that hugs the body before flaring out like a dramatic mermaid tail. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

 

Alanna Panday

IMAGE: Alanna practically lives in mermaidcore. Her sequinned dress, starfish earrings and long braid make her look like she should be singing on a rock while dolphins harmonise in the background. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alanna Panday/Instagram

 

Bhumi Pednekar

IMAGE: Mermaidcore but make it a little desi! Bhumi’s iridescent silver mesh sari paired with a futuristic turtleneck blouse proves that even a sari can sparkle like moonlit water. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

 

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Nothing says mermaidcore like the wet hair look and Alia nails it with slick strands and silver lids that mimic glistening waves. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

Alaya F

IMAGE: This one’s for the beauty-obsessed girlies. Alaya goes all in with metallic eyeshadow, fluttery lashes and glossy lips. It is the perfect way to add ocean-inspired shimmer without wearing a fishtail. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

 

Suhana Khan

IMAGE: Mermaidcore isn’t only about sparkle and silhouettes; oceanic colours count too like Suhana’s beautiful royal blue tasselled sari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

