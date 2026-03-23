Wamiqa Gabbi-Akshay Kumar Get Summer Airport Style Right

Summer airport fashion is all about surviving the heat while looking effortlessly stylish.

Key Points Summer is here, and celebs rock the airport look.

Whites and denims seem to be a favourite.

Style and comfort go hand-in-hand.

From denims to crisp white shirts and tees, there are certain staples that can never wrong while travelling and these celebs make a strong case for the same. Namrata Thakker takes a closer look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

Wamiqa Gabbi and Akshay Kumar look effortlessly cool, twinning in denim and crisp white shirts.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna keeps it easy-breezy in an oversized shirt with black pants, white sneakers, and a pair of sunglasses.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia's casual airport fashion is the perfect mix of comfort and style.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur elevates the classic white tee-and-blue-denims look with a chic Christian Dior scarf and we love it!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Khosla Kumar/Instagram

Divya Khosla Kumar's black Balenciaga crop top is not just a summer staple but also a travel must-have for all fashion enthusiasts.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ehsaas Channa/Instagram

Ehsaas Channa looks cute in her printed black tee, snapping a selfie while waiting for her flight.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mukti Mohan/Instagram

Mukti Mohan ditches the usual and opts for a loose-fitted shiny brown shirt while travelling.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Bhatia/Instagram

Aditi Bhatia gets a thumps-up for nailing the monochrome trend with a stylish head-to-toe white look.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff