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Home  » Movies » Wamiqa Gabbi-Akshay Kumar Get Summer Airport Style Right

Wamiqa Gabbi-Akshay Kumar Get Summer Airport Style Right

By NAMRATA THAKKER
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

Last updated on: March 23, 2026 14:26 IST

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Summer airport fashion is all about surviving the heat while looking effortlessly stylish.

Key Points

  • Summer is here, and celebs rock the airport look.
  • Whites and denims seem to be a favourite.
  • Style and comfort go hand-in-hand.

From denims to crisp white shirts and tees, there are certain staples that can never wrong while travelling and these celebs make a strong case for the same. Namrata Thakker takes a closer look.

Airport fashion

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

Wamiqa Gabbi and Akshay Kumar look effortlessly cool, twinning in denim and crisp white shirts.

 

Airport fashion

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna keeps it easy-breezy in an oversized shirt with black pants, white sneakers, and a pair of sunglasses.

 

Airport fashion

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia's casual airport fashion is the perfect mix of comfort and style.

 

Airport fashion

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur elevates the classic white tee-and-blue-denims look with a chic Christian Dior scarf and we love it!

 

Airport fashion

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Khosla Kumar/Instagram

Divya Khosla Kumar's black Balenciaga crop top is not just a summer staple but also a travel must-have for all fashion enthusiasts.

 

Airport fashion

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ehsaas Channa/Instagram

Ehsaas Channa looks cute in her printed black tee, snapping a selfie while waiting for her flight.

 

Airport fashion

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mukti Mohan/Instagram

Mukti Mohan ditches the usual and opts for a loose-fitted shiny brown shirt while travelling.

 

Airport fashion

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Bhatia/Instagram

Aditi Bhatia gets a thumps-up for nailing the monochrome trend with a stylish head-to-toe white look.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com

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