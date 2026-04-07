Akshay Kumar's 'Ghar Vapsi' Moment With Bhooth Bangla

'I have returned to work with Priyan Sir after 14 years. Aisa laga vanvaas khatam hone ke baad phir se mauka mila hain.'

IMAGE: Tabu and Akshay Kumar at the Bhooth Bangla trailer launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Key Points Bhooth Bangla is a horror comedy film starring Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Paresh Raval, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Mithila Palkar.

The film marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Tabu after 25 years, following their hit Hera Pheri.

Akshay Kumar talks about his reunion with Tabu and Director Priyadarshan at the trailer launch of Bhooth Bangla.

Akshay Kumar's Look Takes Everyone By Surprise

The Bhooth Bangla trailer launch totally mirrored the film’s ghost-and-gags vibe, with Akshay Kumar leading the madness like a one-man riot.

The actor made a striking appearance at the event, initially concealing his face behind a Ghostface mask.

He later walked onto the stage in a dishevelled look, catching everyone off guard with his torn suit.

“Jab aadmi film produce karta hain, tab aisa hi haal hota hain,” Akshay’s remark left the audience in splits.

Beyond the laughs, the moment also felt like a full circle.

IMAGE: Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Akshay Kumar at the Bhooth Bangla trailer launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Akshay Kumar's Reunion With Priyadarshan

Akshay's reunites with Director Priyadarshan after 14 years; the duo have given us comedy gold like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

The actor said that working on Bhooth Bangla with Priyadarshan was like a ‘ghar wapsi (homecoming)’ moment for him.

“I have returned to work with Priyan Sir after 14 years. Aisa laga vanvaas khatam hone ke baad phir se mauka mila hain (It felt as though I had been granted another chance after an exile). It truly felt like ghar wapsi,” Akshay said.

Interestingly, the film also marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Tabu after a staggering 26 years since Hera Pheri, which was also directed by Priyadarshan.

Tabu, who plays a key role in the horror comedy, said she was ‘very happy’ about the idea of working with Priyadarshan again, after collaborating with him on films like Virasat, Kaalapani, and Hera Pheri.

When asked why it took so long to reunite with Akshay, Tabu joked that he had “disappeared” from her life.

Akshay laughed and replied, “You think they believe it?”

IMAGE: Tabu, Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi at the Bhooth Bangla trailer launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

WATCH: Why Akshay Kumar and Tabu never worked with each other after Hera Pheri

Video: Viral Bhayani

Director Priyadarshan described Bhooth Bangla as a ‘horror-cum-fantasy comedy film,’ while Akshay added that it is a ‘clean family entertainer,’ in line with Priyadarshan’s signature style of comedy.

The over three-minute trailer opens with Akshay Kumar’s character searching for an ideal wedding venue, eventually choosing an old mansion in Mangalpur.

The locals warn him about a mysterious entity named Vadhusur, who is believed to disrupt such ceremonies.

The trailer mixes comic situations with eerie visuals, and carries a noticeable Bhool Bhulaiyaa vibe.

The highlight is Akshay Kumar’s banter with Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, and the late Asrani, while Tabu appears to be a surprise element. Wamiqa Gabbi and Mithila Palkar are also seen in the trailer, playing Akshay’s love interest and sister, respectively.

IMAGE: Tabu, Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi at the Bhooth Bangla trailer launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

WATCH: What prompted Priyadarshan to make Bhooth Bangla.

Video: Viral Bhayani

Wamiqa Gabbi Feels ' Very Lucky' To Be A Part of Bhooth Bangla

Wamiqa, collaborating with Akshay for the first time, said she felt fortunate to be part of such a “fun and amazing” team and was thrilled to reunite with Tabu, having previously worked with her on Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya.

She added that she enjoyed watching the work of the director-actor duo, Akshay and Priyadarshan.

“I had binge-watched their films a few months before getting this project. I didn’t know the next film I would sign would be with these two. I feel very lucky,” Wamiqa said with a smile.

Bhooth Bangla is produced by Akshay Kumar along with Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. Ektaa, who was also present at the event, recalled a thoughtful gesture by Akshay Kumar after their 2013 collaboration Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobaara tanked at the box office.

“Akshay called me up and casually gave me a blank cheque. He said, 'take your money back'. I have never seen this in the 31 years of my career,” she said.

Ektaa then revealed that she just told Akshay to just do a film for her instead. That was Bhooth Bangla.

IMAGE: Team Bhooth Bangla at the trailer launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

WATCH: Is Akshay Kumar scared of ghosts?

Video: Viral Bhayani

Bhooth Bangla will release in cinemas on April 17, with paid previews on April 16.