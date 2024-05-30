Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Will Get Married On...

Meanwhile, the grand pre-shaadi celebrations continue.

IMAGE: Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani. All Photographs: ANI

Even as the Ambanis and their family and friends sail across Italy and France in the second pre-wedding celebration leading up to the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant nuptials, the date for the much-awaited shaadi is finally out.

Nita and Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant, is going to marry his sweetheart, Radhika, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant -- on July 12.

The grand wedding -- which is apparently being meticulously planned as per traditional Hindu Vedic customs -- will take place in the Ambani-owned Jio World Convention Centre at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex.

The ceremonies will begin on July 12 with the auspicious Shubh Vivaah or wedding function. Guests have been encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad, where attendees will receive divine blessings.

The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14, where the select list of invitees have been asked to dress in 'Indian chic’.

IMAGE: The save-the-date card.

In March this year, the Ambanis hosted the first of the pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar -- home to the Reliance-owned oil refining and petrochemicals complex, the largest in the world -- which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.

Business leaders, heads of state and Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities graced the occasion, making it an event to remember.

Among the distinguished attendees were Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Ivanka Trump.

Indian corporate giants like Gautam Adani, Nandan Nilekani and Adar Poonawala were there as well, along with cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, M S Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Dwayne Bravo.

Bollywood's elite, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, added glamour to the festivities.

The highlight of the pre-wedding celebrations was an electrifying performance by pop sensation Rihanna, marking her debut in India.

The three-day extravaganza -- which reportedly cost a whopping Rs 1259 crore. -- also featured world-renowned illusionist David Blaine, who left guests spellbound with his incredible feats.

Bollywood stars and family members joined in the sangeet performances, with a special appearance by actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh.

With inputs from ANI