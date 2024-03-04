SRK, Salman, Aamir Dance To Naatu Naatu

The Who's Who of the showbiz world flew down to Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities.

So what do Bollywood's A-listers do when they get together? They do the Naatu Naatu, of course!

We may never see them in a movie together, but the superstar Khan trio -- Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh -- set the stage on fire with their mere presence.

They began with their version of the Oscar-winning song, Naatu Naatu.

Ram Charan then joins in to show them how it's really done!

The Khans also performed to Chaiyya Chaiyya (SRK's Dil Se..) and Masti Ki Pathshala (Aamir's Rang De Basanti), and did the signature towel step from Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din (Salman's Mujhse Shaadi Karogi).

Salman then danced to Didi Tera Devar Deewana (Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!) and Tenu Leke (Salaam-E-Ishq).

Is any SRK show complete without his famous signature pose?

He performs to Jhoome Jo Pathaan from his blockbuster, Pathaan here.

Shah Rukh also shares the dance floor with pop icon Rihanna, who was invited for a special performance.

From the look on Amitabh Bachchan's grand-daughter Navya Naveli Nanda's (in blue) face, we can see which star impressed more.

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh groove to the Gallan Goodiyaan song from Dil Dhakadne Do.

Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday dance to Bole Chudiyan from Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Manish Malhotra, who had originally designed the outfits for Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh and Kajol in the 2001 song, proves that his thumkas are just as upbeat as his designs.

Ranbir Kapoor has something to say on stage. He also performed with Alia Bhatt to their love song, Kesariya, from Brahmastra.

With inputs from ANI

Photographs: ANI Photo