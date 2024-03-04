News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Star-Studded Party Kareena-Alia Went To

Star-Studded Party Kareena-Alia Went To

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 04, 2024 13:10 IST
Stars lit up the evening with their gorgeous avatars on Day 2 of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations.

 

The Superstar Family: Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri Khan and their children Suhana and AbRam.

 

Taimur twins with daddy Saif Ali Khan as mum Kareena Kapoor adds the glitter.

 

Karisma Kapoor offsets Bebo by choosing white.

 

Alia Bhatt looks stunning in a blue, high-slit gown.

 

Kareena with her cousins Ranbir Kapoor and Armaan Jain with their respective missuses, Alia and Anissa Malhotra.

 

Sonam Kapoor joins Kareena and Alia.

 

Ranveer Singh escorts Deepika Padukone.

 

Janhvi Kapoor with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and brother Arjun Kapoor.

 

Rani Mukerji.

 

Ayan Mukerji.

 

Disha Patani.

 

Sonali Bendre.

 

Suhana with Navya Naveli Nanda.

 

Jawan Director Atlee with wife Krishna Priya.

 

Sunita Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

 

Mana Shetty and Suniel Shetty,

 

Mukesh Ambani greets Amitabh Bachchan.

Photographs: ANI Photo

