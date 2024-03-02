PIX: Dhoni-Sakshi sizzle; DJ Bravo meets SRK, Ranveer

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and wife Sakshi Singh looked radiant in their matching all-black outfit. Photographs: ANI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and wife Sakshi Singh stole the show at the pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar on Friday.

While Dhoni looked smart in a black tuxedo, Sakshi captivated in her black shimmer lehenga with matching jewellery to uplift her glamorous look.

Dhoni's former team-mate at Chennai Super Kings Dwayne Bravo also attended the star-studded bash with wife Regina Ramjit.

The West Indian all-rounder caught up with Bollywood of Badshah Shah Rukh Khan and superstar Ranveer Singh.