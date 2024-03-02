News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Dhoni-Sakshi sizzle; DJ Bravo meets SRK, Ranveer

PIX: Dhoni-Sakshi sizzle; DJ Bravo meets SRK, Ranveer

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 02, 2024 18:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and wife Sakshi Singh looked radiant in their matching all-black outfit. Photographs: ANI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and wife Sakshi Singh stole the show at the pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar on Friday.

 

While Dhoni looked smart in a black tuxedo, Sakshi captivated in her black shimmer lehenga with matching jewellery to uplift her glamorous look.

Dhoni's former team-mate at Chennai Super Kings Dwayne Bravo also attended the star-studded bash with wife Regina Ramjit.

The West Indian all-rounder caught up with Bollywood of Badshah Shah Rukh Khan and superstar Ranveer Singh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Is Dhruv Jurel The Next M S Dhoni?
Is Dhruv Jurel The Next M S Dhoni?
Has BCCI Rewarded Kuldeep Well?
Has BCCI Rewarded Kuldeep Well?
SEE: Shikhar Dhawan Grooves With Akshay
SEE: Shikhar Dhawan Grooves With Akshay
Why Byju's is unable to pay salaries to staff
Why Byju's is unable to pay salaries to staff
Rat miner rejects another house offered in Delhi
Rat miner rejects another house offered in Delhi
Special trading: Markets settle at new closing highs
Special trading: Markets settle at new closing highs
'Hockey has helped me in my personal life': Sreejesh
'Hockey has helped me in my personal life': Sreejesh

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Dhoni, Tendulkar Meet at Ambani Party

Dhoni, Tendulkar Meet at Ambani Party

How Much Money Does An IPL Game Make?

How Much Money Does An IPL Game Make?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances