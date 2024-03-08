Dazzling Nita Ambani!

Nita Ambani never fails to amaze us.

Not a strand of hair out of place, she is always so well-turned out.

Her youngest child Anant's pre-wedding events offered Nitaben -- as she is known in the Reliance universe -- enough reason to prove her style credentials once again.

IMAGE: Flawless in beige! She is an ageless fashion icon.

Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: This beautiful handcrafted Kanchipuram sari, designed by Swadesh, includes daughter-in-law-to-be Radhika Merchant and Anant's initials.

IMAGE: Nita made sure she celebrated her roots with this Gujarati-style silk drape.

IMAGE: She twins with husband Mukesh in a handloom Kanchipuram sari.

IMAGE: Doesn't she look like a rockstar in this bottle green co-ord set?

IMAGE: Dressed in imperial purple, she welcomed guests to the events she choreographed over 18 months (Anant revealed in a speech) in Jamnagar.

IMAGE: A match made in heaven! Nita's lehenga, 'featuring a soft transition from silver to rose gold ombre, further enhanced by intricate sequinned detailing and self-delicate rosettes, paired with dual dupattas in blush and peach, stands as a testament to regal sophistication,' says designer Manish Malhotra.

Later, Nita and daughter, Isha Ambani Piramal, put up an elegant dance performance.

Nita dedicated her performance of the Vishwambhari Stuti to Maa Amba, seeking blessings for Anant and his bride-to-be.