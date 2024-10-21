News
Home  » Get Ahead » An Angel Named Palak Tiwari

An Angel Named Palak Tiwari

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
October 21, 2024 12:25 IST
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Palak Tiwari looked like an angel, who had tapko-ed from the fluffy clouds above, at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024, held Sunday at the Grand Hyatt, northwest Mumbai.

She bewitched folks watching the runway as the showstopper for the twinkling ASRA collection by Sonani Jewels.

With a vibe dubbed Dhoom Dhadaka Wedding, this collection captured the dreamy magic of Indian shaadis. Each design -- whoppingly expensive, no doubt -- was like a poetic love letter to the dazzling celebration of Indian weddings.

Palak Tiwari walks for Asra at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

She could have been an illusion in the rippling cream corseted gown and blingy diamond jewellery.

Her necklace might have contained three dozen diamonds, but was subdued compared to the splashy stuff that passes for adornment at most weddings. 

Palak Tiwari walks for Asra at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

Pirouetting like a legit princess. 

Hang on to your glass slippers, your highness.

Palak Tiwari walks for Asra at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

Pastels and ruffles are the biggest trend of this wedding season.

When the fabric does all the chattering, all you need is a simple chain of diamonds around your neck.

Palak Tiwari walks for Asra at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

Experimental gowns flaunt the LIT colour for shaadis -- red! It's the perfect backdrop for drop-cut necklaces 

 

Palak Tiwari walks for Asra at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

Diamond chandelier earrings and sea-green saris shall be the look for summer weddings.

 

Palak Tiwari walks for Asra at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

Classic hues and diamonds flit by like a scene from a Swan Princess film.

 

Palak Tiwari walks for Asra at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

The diamond-makers take a bow with Pari Palak.

 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
