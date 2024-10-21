An Angel Named Palak Tiwari

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Palak Tiwari looked like an angel, who had tapko-ed from the fluffy clouds above, at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024, held Sunday at the Grand Hyatt, northwest Mumbai.

She bewitched folks watching the runway as the showstopper for the twinkling ASRA collection by Sonani Jewels.

With a vibe dubbed Dhoom Dhadaka Wedding, this collection captured the dreamy magic of Indian shaadis. Each design -- whoppingly expensive, no doubt -- was like a poetic love letter to the dazzling celebration of Indian weddings.

She could have been an illusion in the rippling cream corseted gown and blingy diamond jewellery.

Her necklace might have contained three dozen diamonds, but was subdued compared to the splashy stuff that passes for adornment at most weddings.

Pirouetting like a legit princess.

Hang on to your glass slippers, your highness.

Pastels and ruffles are the biggest trend of this wedding season.

When the fabric does all the chattering, all you need is a simple chain of diamonds around your neck.

Experimental gowns flaunt the LIT colour for shaadis -- red! It's the perfect backdrop for drop-cut necklaces

Diamond chandelier earrings and sea-green saris shall be the look for summer weddings.

Classic hues and diamonds flit by like a scene from a Swan Princess film.

The diamond-makers take a bow with Pari Palak.

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES