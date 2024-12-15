News
Atul Subhash suicide: Estranged wife, in-laws arrested

Atul Subhash suicide: Estranged wife, in-laws arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 15, 2024 10:24 IST
The Bengaluru police have arrested three people, including the estranged wife of senior tech executive Atul Subhash, who died by suicide recently.

IMAGE: Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania and brother Anuragh Singhania, in custody of Bengaluru Police. Photograph: ANI on X

Nikita Singhania was arrested in Gurugram, Haryana, while her mother Nisha Singhania and brother Anuragh Singhania were picked up from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, police said on Sunday.

They were arrested on Saturday morning, brought to Bengaluru and sent to 14-days judicial custody after being produced before a local court, they said.

 

Subhash, 34, was found hanging from his house in Munnekolalu, Southeast Bengaluru, on December 9. He left behind lengthy videos and notes, blaming his wife and in-laws for driving him to suicide through 'false' cases and 'persistent torture'.

Marathahalli police has registered a case of abetment to suicide and arrested Nikita and two others.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
