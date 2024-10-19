Sanjeeda Shaikh Took Everyone's Breath Away

Sanjeeda Shaikh, best known for her recent role as Waheeda in the stunning, larger-than-life Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, appears like a vision in the brilliant glare of the arctlights at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024.

She then floats down the runway -- dreamlike -- as the showstopper for Royal Ally by Salina Samal.

The collection, while deeply classical, speaks for the modern woman -- bold, independent, and unapologetically herself.

All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Sanjeeda makes splashy impact in a bold red and white sari, rife with golden pearl embellishments. Her attire, as lavish as something from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production, is paired with statement-wali chandbali earrings and cascading waves of hair. She is the epitome of elegance and confidence, turning most heads in the room.

IMAGE: Sanjeeda greets the audience with a warm namaste.

IMAGE: Sanjeeda Shaikh alongside designer Salina Samal, who is all smiles in rich vermillion red.

IMAGE: The juxtaposition of traditional embroidery and fabrics with a modern colour palette are responsible for an arresting visual narrative.

IMAGE: A kaleidoscope of colours and the play of fabrics create a mesmerising tapestry in this purple sari. And the background. Wah!

IMAGE: This blend of styles beautifully honours Odisha's heritage while embracing contemporary design.

IMAGE: Regal grey. Earthy red. Delicate burgundy. What a beautiful fusion of colours.